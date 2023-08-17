Photos: Meet the Cast of JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING

Jaja's African Hair Braiding will open at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre October 3, 2023.

By: Aug. 17, 2023

POPULAR

Review Roundup: THE SHARK IS BROKEN Opens On Broadway- See What The Critics Are Saying! Photo 1 Review Roundup: THE SHARK IS BROKEN Opens On Broadway- See What The Critics Are Saying!
Broadway Lyricist and Librettist Tom Jones Has Passed Away Photo 2 Broadway Lyricist and Librettist Tom Jones Has Passed Away
Matthew Broderick, J. Smith-Cameron, Victor Garber, Brooke Shields & More Will Star in Enc Photo 3 Broderick, Smith-Cameron, Garber, Brooke Shields & More Will Star in LOVE LETTERS
What We Know So Far About THE NOTEBOOK Musical Photo 4 What We Know So Far About THE NOTEBOOK Musical

Rehearsals are now underway for the world premiere of Jaja's African Hair Braiding, written by Jocelyn Bioh (School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play) and directed by Whitney White (Our Dear Dead Drug Lord).

The cast of Jaja's African Hair Braiding will feature Brittany Adebumola (“The Other Black Girl”), Maechi Aharanwa (The Misanthrope), Rachel Christopher (for colored girls who have considered suicide/…), Kalyne Coleman (“So Help Me Todd”), Somi Kakoma (Dreaming Zenzile), Lakisha May (Skeleton Crew), Nana Mensah (“Presumed Innocent”), Michael Oloyede (Inanimate), Dominique Thorne (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) and Zenzi Williams (Mobile Unit of Henry V).

Jaja's African Hair Braiding will begin previews on Tuesday, September 12 and open on Tuesday, October 3, 2023 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street).

This dazzling world premiere welcomes you into Jaja's bustling hair braiding salon in Harlem where every day, a lively and eclectic group of West African immigrant hair braiders are creating masterpieces on the heads of neighborhood women. During one sweltering summer day, love will blossom, dreams will flourish and secrets will be revealed. The uncertainty of their circumstances simmers below the surface of their lives and when it boils over, it forces this tight-knit community to confront what it means to be an outsider on the edge of the place they call home. This extraordinary new play is by the award winning Ghanaian-American playwright Jocelyn Bioh (School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play) and will be directed by Obie winner Whitney White (Our Dear Dead Drug Lord).

The company just met the press and you can check out photos from inside the big day below!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski 




RELATED STORIES

1
Tickets Are on Sale Now For JAJAs AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Photo
Tickets Are on Sale Now For JAJA's AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING

Ttickets are now on sale for the world premiere of Jaja's African Hair Braiding, written by Jocelyn Bioh (School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play) and directed by Whitney White (Our Dear Dead Drug Lord).

2
Full Cast Revealed For JAJAS AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Photo
Full Cast Revealed For JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING

The full cast has been announced for the world premiere of Jaja’s African Hair Braiding, written by Jocelyn Bioh and directed by Whitney White. Find out who is starring in the world premiere here!

3
LaChanze & More Are Now JAJAS AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Producers Photo
LaChanze & More Are Now JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Producers

Get all the details about the exciting partnership between MTC, Madison Wells Live, LaChanze, and Taraji P. Henson for the upcoming production of JAJA’S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING. Find out when and where you can catch this groundbreaking collaboration that promises to captivate audiences this fall.

From This Author - Jennifer Broski

 Born and raised in Maine, she’s now on her second—and longer—stint as a Manhattanite. She’s worn many hats (writer, bookseller, merch girl, and more), but this one is her... (read more about this author)

Up on the Marquee: SPAMALOTUp on the Marquee: SPAMALOT
Photos: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of THE SHARK IS BROKENPhotos: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of THE SHARK IS BROKEN
Photos: THE SHARK IS BROKEN Cast Takes Opening Night BowsPhotos: THE SHARK IS BROKEN Cast Takes Opening Night Bows
Photos: THE SHARK IS BROKEN Cast Celebrates Opening NightPhotos: THE SHARK IS BROKEN Cast Celebrates Opening Night

Videos

Video: Idina Menzel Teaches TODAY SHOW Hosts How to Moonwalk Video Video: Idina Menzel Teaches TODAY SHOW Hosts How to Moonwalk
The Teen Critics Have the Time of Their Lives at BACK TO THE FUTURE Video
The Teen Critics Have the Time of Their Lives at BACK TO THE FUTURE
Roger Bart Reveals Christopher Lloyd's 'Big Question' About BACK TO THE FUTURE Video
Roger Bart Reveals Christopher Lloyd's 'Big Question' About BACK TO THE FUTURE
Watch Baldwin & Rodriguez in THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY Video
Watch Baldwin & Rodriguez in THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
ALEX EDELMAN: JUST FOR US
THE BOOK OF MORMON
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SOME LIKE IT HOT
SIX

Recommended For You