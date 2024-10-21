Photos: BACK TO THE FUTURE on Broadway Celebrates Back to the Future Day

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Olivier Award-winning Best New Musical BACK TO THE FUTURE celebrated Back to the Future Day in style on Broadway with a special cameo appearance by Don Fullilove, who played “Goldie Wilson” in the original Back to the Future film in 1985. The beloved actor made a showstopping appearance onstage at the Winter Garden in a time-bending cameo written by the musical’s Oscar-nominated book writer, Back to the Future Film Trilogy co-creator and screenwriter Bob Gale. See photos here!



Back to the Future Day commemorates the day that Marty McFly and Doc Broadway travel to the future in Back to the Future Part II: October 21, 2015. Beginning in 2015, the date swiftly became a global holiday embraced by legions of devoted fans of both the film and, now, the musical. In London’s West End, the Olivier Award-winning production marked the holiday with comedian Leigh Francis appearing as Strickland for one night only.



BACK TO THE FUTURE – The Musical currently stars Tony Award winner and 2024 Tony Award Nominee Roger Bart (Doc Brown), Casey Likes (Marty McFly), Evan Alexander Smith (George McFly), Liana Hunt (Lorraine Baines), Jelani Remy (Goldie Wilson/Marvin Berry), and Nathaniel Hackmann (Biff Tannen). The ensemble includes David Josefsberg (Strickland), Mikaela Secada (Jennifer Parker), Aaron Alcaraz, Gregory Carl Banks Jr., Susie Carroll, Brendan Chan, Kevin Curtis, Samuel Gerber, Marc Heitzman, Kimberly Immanuel, Joshua Kenneth Allen Johnson, Jamary Kendricks, Katie LaDuca, Lizzy Marie Legregin, JJ Niemann, Jessie Peltier, Becca Petersen, Jonalyn Saxer, Blakely Slaybaugh, Gabi Stapula and Davis Wayne.



Marty McFly is a rock ‘n’ roll teenager who is accidentally transported back to 1955 in a time-travelling DeLorean invented by his friend, Dr. Emmett Brown. But before he can return to 1985, Marty must make sure his high school-aged parents fall in love in order to save his own existence.

