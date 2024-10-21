Cynthia Erivo Stars in New WICKED Target Commercial

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Target has released a new commercial for their expansive partnership with Universal Pictures' Wicked movie. The ad features Target customers attempting the iconic Defying Gravity riff as they shop for their Wicked merch before culminating in an appearance by Cynthia Erivo herself. Watch the commercial below!

As previously reported, Target has teamed up with Wicked on a massive collection containing 150 movie-inspired products, including an apparel and accessories line created by the film’s Costume Designer Paul Tazewell. Highlights include a black stripe cardigan based on the Shiz University uniforms from the film and a “Wicked” “W” sweater for adults, along with kids’ dresses, graphic tees and a “Sky is the Limit” hoodie.

The collection also includes Mattel’s Elphaba Singing Doll, OPI Nail Lacquer “Wicked” Collection, and Bitty Boomers Elphaba and Glinda speakers, as well as film-inspired beauty collections from It Brushes For Ulta, Beekman 1802 bath, body and skincare, and makeup from “Wicked” star Ariana Grande’s r.e.m. beauty line available at Ulta Beauty at Target locations for a limited time only.

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda. Joining them is Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard. The first part will be released on November 22, 2024, with Part Two hitting theaters on November 21, 2025.