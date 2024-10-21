Photos: THE FLEA Announces Extension At The Yard

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following its record-breaking world premiere in 2023, The Flea returns to The Yard in a a tweaked and sharpened version of the original sensation for a limited run. Check out photos from the production.

The production has struck a chord with theatregoers, and the continued enthusiasm has led to the decision to extend the run for an additional three weeks.

The Flea, Directed by The Yard’s founder & Artistic Director Jay Miller, winner of the Off-West End Award for ‘Best Director’ for The Flea (The Crucible and This Beautiful Future) and written by James Fritz (Ross & Rachel and Parliament Square), unveils the infamous 1889 Cleveland Street Scandal, blending historical intrigue with contemporary queer aesthetics. It delves into themes of class divides, corruption, and cover-ups, drawing striking parallels between Victorian Britain and today's society. Its innovative approach has not only broken box office records but also garnered critical acclaim, including Off West End Awards for Direction and Design.

Playing at The Yard Theatre, Unit 2A Queen's Yard, London E9 5EN through 30 November.

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner

Tomas Azocar- Nevin, Will Bliss

Tomas Azocar- Nevin, Breffni Holahan

Stefan Race, Tomas Azocar- Nevin

Aaron Gill, Tomas Azocar- Nevin

Aaron Gill, Stefan Race

The Company of THE FLEA

