Photos & Video: THE NOTEBOOK Celebrates 250 Broadway Performances

The Notebook, the Broadway musical based on the bestselling novel by Nicholas Sparks that inspired the iconic film, celebrated 250 performances on Broadway this past Saturday, October 19 at the matinee. The Notebook began previews on February 10, celebrated opening night on March 14, and must play its final performance on Sunday, December 15 at the Schoenfeld Theatre. See photos and video from the celebration here!



The Notebook recently welcomed Anna Zavelson and Benji Santiago, playing Younger Allie and Younger Noah, to the Broadway company. Original cast member Joy Woods played her final performance on Sunday, October 20, with Aisha Jackson taking over the role of Middle Allie on Friday, October 25.



The cast of The Notebook features Tony Award-winner Maryann Plunkett as Older Allie, Tony Award nominee Dorian Harewood as Older Noah, Joy Woods as Middle Allie, Ryan Vasquez as Middle Noah, Anna Zavelson as Younger Allie, Benji Santiago as Younger Noah, Andréa Burns as Mother/Nurse Lori, Carson Stewart as Johnny/Fin. Playing various roles are Yassmin Alers, Alex Benoit, Chase Del Rey, Hillary Fisher, Jerome Harmann-Hardeman, Dorcas Leung, Happy McPartlin, Juliette Ojeda, Kim Onah, Charles E. Wallace and Charlie Webb.

