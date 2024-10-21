Tracy Letts and Martha Plimpton Join EAST OF EDEN Limited Series at Netflix

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tony winner Tracy Letts and Tony nominee Martha Plimpton have joined the cast of Netflix's upcoming East of Eden limited series starring Mike Faist and Florence Pugh. They will star alongside Ciarán Hinds, Joseph Zada, Joe Anders, Christopher Abbott, and Hoon Lee, according to Deadline.

Production has recently begun on the series, which is being filmed in New Zealand. Garth Davis and Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre will both direct episodes from a script by Zoe Kazan. The series is based on the John Steinbeck novel, previously adapted for the screen by Elia Kazan. The new adaptation is written and executive produced by his granddaughter. Zoe Kazan.

The epic tale follows the interconnected stories of two families- the Trasks and the Hamiltons- tackling themes of good and evil, often looking to the Biblical story of Cain and Abel for inspiration. In the film version, James Dean starred in the role of Caleb Trask, which Faist will play here.

Letts is an award-winning playwright, known for August: Osage County and The Minutes. Onscreen, he has appeared in Homeland, Lady Bird, Ford v. Ferrari, and Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers. In 2013, he won a Tony Award for his performance in the Broadway revival of Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

Plimpton is an award-winning actor whose credits include Sweat (Donmar Warehouse/West End), Other Desert Cities (Old Vic), Company (New York Philharmonic), A Delicate Balance (John Golden, NY), Pal Joey (Roundabout, NY), Top Girls (MTC), subUrbia, Cymbeline, The Coast of Utopia (Lincoln Centre), and more.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas and Dianna Bush Photography