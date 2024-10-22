Video: Michael Ball and Harry Grant Sing LES MIZ Songs to Different Tunes

The arena tour will stop next in Luxembourg.
LES MISÉRABLES THE ARENA SPECTACULAR is underway in Europe and two of its stars are taking their fandom to a whole other level. watch as Michael Ball (Javert) and Harry Grant (Feuilly) join forces to sing Boublil and Schönberg's songs to different melodies!
Famous songs to different tunes with Harry Grant (with a surprise ending!!) ?? pic.twitter.com/xSwfa3QZCz— Michael Ball OBE? (@mrmichaelball) October 14, 2024
Les Mis songs to different tunes… part 2! ???? pic.twitter.com/jocrqhgr1e— Michael Ball OBE? (@mrmichaelball) October 20, 2024
Les Mis songs to different tunes… part 3! Thank you to everyone for all the love on these videos. This will be our last one until after Christmas ??? pic.twitter.com/b6axbjmiDg— Michael Ball OBE? (@mrmichaelball) October 22, 2024
LES MISÉRABLES THE ARENA SPECTACULAR is expanded from the hugely successful Les Misérables The Staged Concert which played for over 200 record-breaking performances in the West End. It has an extraordinary new design specifically created for arenas, with a company of over 110 actors, musicians and crew.
Videos