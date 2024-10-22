News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Video: Michael Ball and Harry Grant Sing LES MIZ Songs to Different Tunes

The arena tour will stop next in Luxembourg.

By: Oct. 22, 2024
LES MISÉRABLES THE ARENA SPECTACULAR is underway in Europe and two of its stars are taking their fandom to a whole other level. watch as Michael Ball (Javert) and Harry Grant (Feuilly) join forces to sing Boublil and Schönberg's songs to different melodies!

LES MISÉRABLES THE ARENA SPECTACULAR is expanded from the hugely successful Les Misérables The Staged Concert which played for over 200 record-breaking performances in the West End. It has an extraordinary new design specifically created for arenas, with a company of over 110 actors, musicians and crew.




