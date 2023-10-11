Photos: Meet The Cast of Broadway's SPAMALOT

Performances begin Tuesday, October 31, 2023, and the official opening knight is Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Broadway’s St. James Theatre.
Performances for the Broadway revival of Spamalot begin Tuesday, October 31, 2023, and the official opening knight is Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Broadway’s St. James Theatre. The cast recently met the press and BroadwayWorld was there. Check out photos below!
SPAMALOT will be led by Tony Award nominee Christopher Fitzgerald (Waitress) as Patsy, Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin, Hamilton) as King Arthur, Taran Killam (“Saturday Night Live”) as Lancelot, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer (Beetlejuice) as The Lady of the Lake, Tony Award nominee Ethan Slater (SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical) as The Historian/Prince Herbert, Jimmy Smagula (Billy Elliot) as Sir Bedevere, Drama Desk Award winner Michael Urie (“Shrinking,” Torch Song) as Sir Robin and Nik Walker (Hamilton) as Sir Galahad. Iglehart, Kritzer, Smagula, Urie and Walker will be reprising their roles from the record-breaking sold-out run at the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C. Killiam will depart the production on Sunday, January 7 and Alex Brightman (Beetlejuice, The Shark is Broken) will reprise his Kennedy Center role of Lancelot beginning Tuesday, January 9.
Also joining the roundtable are David Josefsberg, Graham Stevens, Daniel Beeman, Maria Briggs, Gabriella Enriquez, Michael Fatica, Denis Lambert, Shina Ann Morris, Kaylee Olson, Kristin Piro, Drew Redington, Tyler Roberts, Anju Cloud, Darrell T. Joe, Lily Kaufmann, and Charlie Sutton.
Michael Urie and Jimmy Smagula
Nik Walker and Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer
James Monroe Iglehart and Christopher Fitzgerald
Nik Walker, Ethan Slater, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer and Taran Killam
Director/Choreographer Josh Rhodes
Vice President & Executive Producer of Theater/Artistic Director of Broadway Center Stage at The Kennedy Center/Lead Producer Jeffrey Finn and Director/Choreographer Josh Rhodes
Associate Choreographer/Dance Captain/Swing Charlie Sutton and Director/Choreographer Josh Rhodes and Associate Director Deidre Goodwin
