Photos: Meet The Cast of Broadway's SPAMALOT

Meet The Cast of Broadway's SPAMALOT

Performances begin Tuesday, October 31, 2023, and the official opening knight is Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Broadway’s St. James Theatre.

By: Oct. 11, 2023

Performances for the Broadway revival of Spamalot begin Tuesday, October 31, 2023, and the official opening knight is Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Broadway’s St. James Theatre. The cast recently met the press and BroadwayWorld was there. Check out photos below!

SPAMALOT will be led by Tony Award nominee Christopher Fitzgerald (Waitress) as Patsy, Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin, Hamilton) as King Arthur, Taran Killam (“Saturday Night Live”) as Lancelot, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer (Beetlejuice) as The Lady of the Lake, Tony Award nominee Ethan Slater (SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical) as The Historian/Prince Herbert, Jimmy Smagula (Billy Elliot) as Sir Bedevere, Drama Desk Award winner Michael Urie (“Shrinking,” Torch Song) as Sir Robin and Nik Walker (Hamilton) as Sir Galahad. Iglehart, Kritzer, Smagula, Urie and Walker will be reprising their roles from the record-breaking sold-out run at the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C. Killiam will depart the production on Sunday, January 7 and Alex Brightman (Beetlejuice, The Shark is Broken) will reprise his Kennedy Center role of Lancelot beginning Tuesday, January 9.

Also joining the roundtable are David JosefsbergGraham StevensDaniel BeemanMaria BriggsGabriella EnriquezMichael FaticaDenis LambertShina Ann MorrisKaylee OlsonKristin PiroDrew RedingtonTyler RobertsAnju CloudDarrell T. JoeLily Kaufmann, and Charlie Sutton.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas 

Michael Urie and Jimmy Smagula

Ethan Slater and Taran Killam

Nik Walker and Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer

James Monroe Iglehart and Christopher Fitzgerald

Nik Walker, Ethan Slater, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer and Taran Killam

Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer

Jimmy Smagula

Michael Urie

Ethan Slater

Taran Killam

Nik Walker

Director/Choreographer Josh Rhodes

Christopher Fitzgerald

James Monroe Iglehart

Vice President & Executive Producer of Theater/Artistic Director of Broadway Center Stage at The Kennedy Center/Lead Producer Jeffrey Finn and Director/Choreographer Josh Rhodes

Associate Choreographer/Dance Captain/Swing Charlie Sutton and Director/Choreographer Josh Rhodes and Associate Director Deidre Goodwin

Ethan Slater and Taran Killam

James Monroe Iglehart and Christopher Fitzgerald




