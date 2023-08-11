Photos: MJ THE MUSICAL Celebrates The Launch Of Its First National Tour

The curtain was raised on Wednesday night for the opening of the first National Tour of MJ. The cast took their opening night bows at the James M. Nederlander Theatre (24 W. Randolph) and received multiple standing ovations throughout the performance. Go inside the opening night celebrations in the photos below!

He is one of the greatest entertainers of all time. Now, Michael Jackson’s unique and unparalleled artistry comes to cities across the United States as MJ, the multi Tony Award®-winning new musical centered around the making of the 1992 Dangerous World Tour, begins a tour of its own. Created by Tony Award®-winning Director/Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, MJ goes beyond the singular moves and Signature Sound of the star, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Michael Jackson into legendary status.

Roman Banks (Broadway’s Dear Evan Hansen and “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series”) plays the title role of ‘MJ.’ Joining him in the first national tour cast is Jamaal Fields-Green (MJ – Alternate), Brandon Lee Harris (Michael), Josiah Benson (Little Michael), Ethan Joseph (Little Michael), Devin Bowles (Joseph Jackson/Rob), Mary Kate Moore (Rachel), J. Daughtry (Berry Gordy/Nick), Josh A. Dawson (Tito Jackson/Quincy Jones), Jaylen Lyndon Hunter (Little Marlon), Matt Loehr (Dave), Da’Von T. Moody (Alejandro) and Anastasia Talley (Katherine Jackson/Kate).

The ensemble includes JoJo Carmichael (Swing/Assistant Dance Captain), Croix DiIenno (Ensemble), Kellie Drobnick (Ensemble), Kyle Dupree (Swing/Dance Captain), Zuri Noelle Ford (Swing), Jahir L. Hipps (Swing), Bryson Jacobi Jackson (Jermaine Jackson/Ensemble), Rajané Katurah (Swing), Jordan Markus (MJ/Michael understudy), Matteo Marretta (Ensemble), Janayé McAlpine (Ensemble), Jay McKenzie (Jackie Jackson/Ensemble), Kendrick Mitchell (Swing), Chelsea Mitchell Bonsu (Ensemble), Zion Pradier (Swing), Ayla Stackhouse (Swing), Brion Marquis Watson (Marlon Jackson/Ensemble), Charles P. Way (Swing) and Malcolm Miles Young (Randy Jackson/Ensemble).