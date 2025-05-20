Photos: Lincoln Center Theater Celebrates Ruby Jubilee Gala

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Just last night, Jason Danieley directed Lincoln Center Theater’s Ruby Jubilee Gala, one night only event featuring songs from LCT productions spanning four decades, performed by beloved Broadway stars including Roger Bart, Stephanie J. Block, Jason Robert Brown, Victoria Clark, Jordan Donica, Katie Finneran, Stephen Flaherty, Michael John LaChiusa, Marc Kudisch, Nathan Lane, Norm Lewis, Andrea Martin, Kelli O’Hara, Andrew Rannells, Anthony Rosenthal, Tally Sessions, Ted Sperling, Tracie Thoms, Leslie Uggams, Brandon Uranowitz, Betsy Wolfe and more.

LCT’s 2025 Ruby Jubilee Gala Co-Chairs were Zita J. Ezpeleta and Kewsong Lee, Katherine Farley and Jerry I. Speyer, Marlene Hess and James D. Zirin, Brooke Garber Neidich and Daniel Neidich, Elyse and Michael Newhouse, Laura Speyer and Josef Goodman, and Vice Chairs are Judith and Will Hitz, Sandra and Howard I. Hoffen, John and Valerie Rowe and Sarah Long and David F. Solomon. The Gala honored LCT Producing Artistic Director André Bishop in his final season, with special recognition for past Board leaders Hon. John V. Lindsay, Linda LeRoy Janklow, John B. Beinecke, J. Tomilson Hill and Eric M. Mindich.

The celebratory event took place on the stage of the Vivian Beaumont Theater, under the musical direction of Adam Rothenberg. The Gala evening will support Lincoln Center Theater’s productions and education programs and is the culmination of LCT’s 40th Anniversary Season Celebration.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski