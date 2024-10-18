Photos: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Amber Gray, & More Attend WARRIORS Album Launch Party

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



WARRIORS, the groundbreaking new concept album from Lin-Manuel Miranda and Eisa Davis, is available everywhere now. Last night, Miranda and Davis celebrated the album launch and Time Out New York cover at an exclusive release party. Notable attendees included Amber Gray, Christopher Jackson, Nas, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Kim Dracula, Aneesa Folds, Flaco Navaja, Casey Likes, and more. Take a look at the photos below!

Inspired by the 1979 Paramount Pictures cult film, “The Warriors,” based on the Sol Yurick novel of the same name, WARRIORS is an immersive listening experience that follows a fictitious New York City gang from Coney Island to the Bronx and back when they are framed for the murder of a respected gang leader.

Executive produced by GRAMMY® Award-winning rap icon, New York City’s own Nas and produced by 3x GRAMMY® Award-winning musician Mike Elizondo, the project showcases a star-studded cast of iconic voices including as THE FIVE BOROUGHS: Busta Rhymes (Brooklyn), Ghostface Killah and RZA (Staten Island) Chris Rivers (The Bronx), Cam’ron (Manhattan), and Nas (Queens); THE GRAMERCY RIFFS: Ms. Lauryn Hill (Cyrus) and Colman Domingo (Masai); THE WARRIORS: Kenita Miller (Cochise), Sasha Hutchings (Cowgirl), Phillipa Soo (Fox), Aneesa Folds (Cleon), Amber Gray (Ajax), Gizel Jiménez (Rembrandt), Jasmine Cephas Jones (Swan), and Julia Harriman (Mercy); NEW YORK’S FINEST: Original “The Warriors” cast members James Remar (Barnes) and David Patrick Kelly (Victor); THE HURRICANES: Billy Porter (Granger), Michaela Jaé (Yaya), and Mykal Kilgore (Élan); THE ORPHANS: Utkarsh Ambudkar (Sully) and Casey Likes (Jesse); THE TURNBULL ACs: Marc Anthony (Tato), Luis Figueroa (Miguel), and Flaco Navaja (Jesús); THE ROGUES: Kim Dracula (Luther) and Alex Bonniello (Cropsy); THE BIZZIES: Stephen Sanchez (Cal), Joshua Henry (Wanya), Timothy Hughes (Lance), and Daniel Jikal (Joon); and Shenseea (DJ Lynne Pen).

Photo Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Atlantic Records