Photos: Liev Schreiber, Maggie Siff and More in CREDITORS Rehearsals

Audible and TOGETHER will present Jen Silverman’s new version of August Strindberg’s Creditors, with Liev Schreiber, Maggie Siff, and Justice Smith, beginning performances this Saturday, May 10 at Audible's Minetta Lane Theatre in New York City. See rehearsal photos here!



Adi, a struggling painter, finds his creative spark reignited by Gustav, a magnetic stranger at an isolated sea-side hotel. Their connection is instant and intimate, but what seems like a chance encounter quickly twists into something far darker, as Gustav becomes intrigued by Adi's wife, the dazzling Tekla. Talk into the night devolves into an intricate web of deception, seduction and revelation, where the lives of all involved may be destroyed or transformed. The cast of Jen Silverman’s gripping adaptation of August Strindberg’s psychological thriller, Creditors, features Liev Schreiber, Maggie Siff, and Justice Smith.



Playing 27 performances only, Creditors runs through Wednesday, June 18 in repertory with the New York stage premiere of Hannah Moscovitch’s Sexual Misconduct of the Middle Classes, with Ella Beatty and Hugh Jackman. Both plays are directed by Ian Rickson.

