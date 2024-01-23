Photos: Leslie Odom, Jr. Honored With Sardi's Portrait

On Friday, January 17th, Tony and Grammy Award winner Leslie Odom, Jr. was honored with a caricature portrait at the famed theater district establishment, Sardi’s.

Odom is currently starring in and producing the critically-acclaimed revival of Ossie Davis’ Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through The Cotton Patch.



Odom gathered at Sardi’s with past collaborators, friends, family, and the Purlie Victorious company for the portrait reveal ceremony. The celebration included tribute speeches from Odom’s Hamilton costars Philipa Soo (who also read a speech written by Steven Pasquale) and Brian d’Arcy James, National Black Theatre’s Sade Lythcott and Jonathan McCrory, Purlie Victorious producers Jeffrey Richards and Hunter Arnold, Purlie Victorious costar Kara Young, and Odom’s wife and frequent collaborator Nicolette Robinson.



Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch officially opened at The Music Box Theatre (239 West 45th St.) on Wednesday, September 27 to critical acclaim. The 95-minute play returns to Broadway after 60 years, alive with love, rage, humor, and grace. The Pulitzer Prize finalist, written by the legendary Ossie Davis, is helmed by Tony Award®-winning director Kenny Leon (A Raisin in the Sun, Fences, Topdog/Underdog). The production will play a strictly limited run through Sunday, February 4, 2024.

Leslie Odom, Jr. is a multifaceted Tony and Grammy Award-winning, three-time Emmy and two-time Academy Award-nominated vocalist, songwriter, actor, and New York Times bestselling author. With a career that spans all performance genres, Odom has received recognition for his excellence and achievements in Broadway, television, film, and music. Most recently, Odom made his long-awaited return to Broadway starring in, and co-producing, the new Broadway production of the classic American comedy Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch by the legendary Ossie Davis, which opened in September 2023 to widespread critical acclaim. Additionally, he stars in the highly anticipated sequel to the original iconic film The Exorcist for Blumhouse and Universal Pictures out October 6, 2023. Odom recently starred in Rian Johnson’s 2022 Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, which broke records for Netflix and is currently streaming worldwide. In 2020, he starred as legendary singer Sam Cooke in the award-winning Amazon film adaptation of One Night in Miami…, directed by Regina King. His critically acclaimed and highly lauded portrayal of the soul icon and musical performance of original song “Speak Now” earned him multiple awards and nominations. He also starred in The Many Saints of Newark, a prequel to David Chase’s award-winning HBO series The Sopranos, released in October 2021. Well known for his breakout role as ‘Aaron Burr’ in the smash hit Broadway musical Hamilton, Odom hosted “The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back!” on CBS in September 2021 (2022 Emmy nomination). Additional film and television credits include Apple TV+’s Central Park (2020 Emmy nomination), Hamilton on Disney+ (2021 Emmy nomination), Abbott Elementary, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, Love in the Time of Corona, Harriet, and many more. Co-written with Nicolette Robinson, Odom’s first children’s book, I Love You More Than You'll Ever Know, was published by Feiwel & Friends on March 28, 2023. The book debuted on the New York Times bestseller list at #7 in its first week. Odom is a BMG recording artist and has released four full-length albums. His fifth studio album, When A Crooner Dies, was leased on November 17, 2023.