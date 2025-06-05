Photos: Leading Actor Tony Nominees Meet Up For Dinner

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The 2025 Tony nominees for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical recently met up for dinner, and took to social media to share photos from the evening.

Darren Criss (Maybe Happy Ending), Jeremy Jordan (Floyd Collins), Jonathan Groff (Just In Time), James Monre Iglehart (A Wonderful World), Andrew Durand (Dead Outlaw), and Tom Francis (Sunset Blvd.) posed together for friendly photos just days before this weekend's Tony Awards.

"The laughs, the stories, the honesty, the humility, the camaraderie at this table was incredible!" Iglehart wrote in a caption on Instagram. "What a fantastic night to share with this group of incredible human beings! Let’s do it again soon fellas!"

Criss also shared a photo with the caption, "Leading Lads", where Durand wrote "Broadway Bros" in a story post.