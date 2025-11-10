Photos: Kristin Chenoweth and THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES Opening Night Curtain Call

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Queen of Versailles, starring Kristin Chenoweth, is officially open at Broadway's St. James Theatre. See photos of Chenoweth and more at the opening night curtain call!

From computer engineer to Mrs. Florida to billionairess, Jackie Siegel sees herself as the embodiment of the American Dream. Now, as the wife of David "The Timeshare King" Siegel and mother of their eight children, they invite us to behold their most grandiose venture yet: they're building the largest private home in America in Orlando, Florida – a $100 million house big enough for her dreams and inspired by the Palace of Versailles. But with the Great Recession of 2008 looming, Jackie and David's dreams begin to crumble, along with their lavish lifestyle.

The Queen of Versailles explores the true cost of fame and fortune, and one family’s pursuit of the American Dream – at any cost.

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas