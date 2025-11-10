Photos: Kristin Chenoweth and THE QUEEN OF VERSAILLES Opening Night Curtain Call

The cast features F. Murray Abraham, Greg Hildreth, and more.
The Queen of Versailles, starring Kristin Chenoweth, is officially open at Broadway's St. James Theatre. See photos of Chenoweth and more at the opening night curtain call!
From computer engineer to Mrs. Florida to billionairess, Jackie Siegel sees herself as the embodiment of the American Dream. Now, as the wife of David "The Timeshare King" Siegel and mother of their eight children, they invite us to behold their most grandiose venture yet: they're building the largest private home in America in Orlando, Florida – a $100 million house big enough for her dreams and inspired by the Palace of Versailles. But with the Great Recession of 2008 looming, Jackie and David's dreams begin to crumble, along with their lavish lifestyle.
The Queen of Versailles explores the true cost of fame and fortune, and one family’s pursuit of the American Dream – at any cost.
Andrew Kober, Stephen DeRosa, Greg Hildreth, Nina White, F. Murray Abraham, Kristin Chenoweth, Tatum Grace Hopkins, Melody Butiu, Isabel Keating and The Cast of "The Queen of Versailles"
Adam & Kristin Chenoweth
Tatum Grace Hopkins
F. Murray Abraham and Kristin Chenoweth
Nina White, F. Murray Abraham, Kristin Chenoweth and Tatum Grace Hopkins
Adam & Kristin Chenoweth
Adam & Kristin Chenoweth
F. Murray Abraham, Adam & Kristin Chenoweth
Adam & Kristin Chenoweth
F. Murray Abraham, Adam & Kristin Chenoweth
Adam & Kristin Chenoweth
Kristin Chenoweth and Book Writer Lindsey Ferrentino
Director Michael Arden
Producer Bill Damaschke and Kristin Chenoweth
Director Michael Arden, Kristin Chenoweth, Book Writer Lindsey Ferrentino and Producer Tony Marion
Director Michael Arden and Book Writer Lindsey Ferrentino
Kristin Chenoweth and The Cast of "The Queen of Versailles"
Greg Hildreth, Kristin Chenoweth, Sherie Rene Scott, Nina White and The Cast of "The Queen of Versailles"
Signage at The St. James Theatre