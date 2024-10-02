Photos: Keala Settle and More in Rehearsal for UK Premiere of FLY MORE THAN YOU FALL

Performances run 18th October- 23rd November at Southwark Playhouse.
Take a look inside rehearsal for Fly More Than You Fall running 18th October- 23rd November at Southwark Playhouse. The production will be directed by Christian Durham, with Book & Lyrics by Eric Holmes (TV’s The Good Fight, Smash), and music & lyrics by Nat Zegree. See photos below!
When Malia’s mother is diagnosed with terminal cancer, her life is thrown into turmoil. Yet as she navigates the next stage of her own life, Malia finds solace and strength in her writing and in her stories, Malia creates an imaginative world where a brave bird named Willow mirrors her own journey of resilience and growth. Based on lived experiences, the uplifting and inspiring show navigates grief with some incredible songs that are bound to get stuck in your head! This isn’t just a musical, it’s a journey that will break your heart and mend it all in one night.
The cast will feature Tony nominated Broadway star Keala Settle as Malia’s mother Jennifer, Robyn Rose-Li as Malia, Cavin Cornwall (Paul), Sara Bartos (ensemble), Maddison Bulleyment (Willow), Edward Chitticks (Flynn), Bessy Ewa (ensemble), Max Gill (Caleb), Harry Mallaghan (ensemble), JoJo Meredith (ensemble), Zasha Rabie (swing), Kieran Usher (ensemble).
The creative team includes Director Christian Durham, Associate Director Georgie Rankcom, Movement Director Heather Douglas, Orchestrations & Arrangements Daniel Edmonds, General Manager James Steel Productions, Casting Director Pearson Casting CDG, and Lead Producer Marc David Levine.
Fly More Than You Fall is being lead produced by Tony & Olivier Award winner Marc David Levine (Hadestown, Company, Merrily We Roll Along, TINA - The Tina Turner Musical).
Photo Credit: Craig Fuller
Cavin Cornwall, Robyn Rose-Li, Keala Settle
JoJo Meredith
Keala Settle, Robyn Rose-Li, and Cavin Cornwall
Keala Settle and Robyn Rose-Li
Keala Settle and Robyn Rose-Li
Kieran Usher
Maddison Bulleyment, Edward Chitticks
Robyn Rose-Li
Robyn Rose-Li
Zasha Rabie, Bessy Ewa, and Sara Bartos
