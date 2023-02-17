Photos: Katie Holmes and the Cast of THE WANDERERS Celebrate Opening Night
This is a limited engagement through Sunday, April 2, 2023.
Roundabout Theatre Company officially opened The Wanderers by Anna Ziegler, directed by Barry Edelstein, last night, February 16. Check out photos of the cast walking the opening night red carpet below!
The cast includes Sarah Cooper as "Sophie," Lucy Freyer as "Esther," Katie Holmes as "Julia Cheever," Dave Klasko as "Schmuli," and Eddie Kaye Thomas as "Abe."
Performances are now running at the Laura Pels Theater in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre (111 West 46th Street). This is a limited engagement through Sunday, April 2, 2023.
The Wanderers marks Katie Holmes' Roundabout Theatre Company debut. She made her Broadway debut in Arthur Miller's All My Sons alongside John Lithgow, Dianne Wiest, Patrick Wilson and Becky Ann Baker. Most recently she appeared on Broadway in Dead Accounts by Theresa Rebeck, opposite Norbert Leo Butz, Judy Greer, Josh Hamilton and Jayne Houdyshell.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
