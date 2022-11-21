Photos: KPOP Cast Hits the Red Carpet to Celebrate Opening Night
KPOP is now running on Broadway at the Circle in the Square Theatre.
KPOP officially celebrates its opening night on November 27, but the party came early last night at the Circle in the Square Theatre. BroadwayWorld was there to celebrate with the cast and you can check out photos from their red carpet appearance below!
Starring K-pop super star Luna as MwE, KPOP is directed by Teddy Bergman, features a book by Jason Kim; choreography by Jennifer Weber; music, lyrics, music production and arrangements by Helen Park; and music and lyrics by Max Vernon.
In addition to Luna, KPOP stars Julia Abueva, BoHyung (from the K-pop group SPICA and half of the duo KEEMBO), Major Curda, Jinwoo Jung, Jiho Kang, Amy Keum, James Kho, Marina Kondo, Eddy Lee, Joshua Lee, Jully Lee, Lina Rose Lee, Timothy H. Lee, Abraham Lim, Min (from the K-pop group Miss A), Kate Mina Lin, Aubie Merrylees, Patrick Park, Zachary Noah Piser, Kevin Woo (from the K-pop group U-KISS), and John Yi.
The exhilarating energy of a stadium concert meets the talent and passion of your favorite musical in KPOP! Packed with pulse-pounding new music and electrifying choreography, this original musical explores the relentless discipline, raw talent, and commercial ambition behind the international sensation. As global superstars put everything on the line for a special one-night-only concert, they face struggles both cultural and personal that threaten to dismantle one of the industry's hottest labels. Featuring a cast of K-pop and musical theater stars, it's a multimedia experience unlike anything else on Broadway.
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
Marina Kondo, Patrick Park, Lina Rose Lee, Timothy H. Lee
John Yi, Eddie Lee, Abraham Lim
Jiho Kang, James Kho, Kevin Woo, John Yi, Eddy Lee, Abraham Lim, Joshua Lee, Zachary Noah Piser
Major Curda, Patrick Park, Jiho Kang, John Yi, Joshua Lee, Kevin Woo, Abraham Lim, Eddy Lee, Timothy H. Lee, James Kho, Zachary Noah Piser
Major Curda, Patrick Park, Jiho Kang, John Yi, Joshua Lee, Kevin Woo, Abraham Lim, Eddy Lee, Timothy H. Lee, James Kho, Zachary Noah Piser
Stage Management Team
Sarah Yejin Hahm, John Yi
Sarah Yejin Hahm, John Yi
BoHyung
BoHyung
Sarah Yejin Hahm, BoHyung
Min
Min
Julia Abueva, Kate Mina Lin, Amy Keum, Min, BoHyung
Julia Abueva, Kate Mina Lin, Amy Keum, Min, BoHyung
Luna
Luna
Julia Abueva, Min, Amy Keum, Lina Rose Lee, BoHyung, Kate Mina Lin, Marina Kondo
