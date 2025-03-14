Photos: Jonathan Groff and More in JUST IN TIME Rehearsals

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rehearsals are underway for the new Broadway musical Just in Time, with previews beginning Friday, March 28, 2025 at Broadway’s Circle in the Square Theatre. See rehearsal photos here!



Developed and directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers, Just in Time invites audiences to experience the great American entertainer’s meteoric journey – from soaring highs to crushing lows – brought to life by Groff, a cast of 11 on-stage actors, and featuring a live on-stage band performing Bobby Darin’s iconic hits including “Beyond the Sea,” “Splish Splash,” “Dream Lover,” and “Mack the Knife.”



Just in Time stars Tony Award winner Jonathan Groff, Gracie Lawrence, Erika Henningsen, Tony Award winner Michele Pawk, Joe Barbara, Drama Desk Award nominee Emily Bergl, Lance Roberts, Caesar Samayoa, Christine Cornish, Julia Grondin, Valeria Yamin, John Treacy Egan, Tari Kelly, Matt Magnusson, Khori Michelle Petinaud, and Larkin Reilly.