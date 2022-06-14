Photos: Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Bernadette Peters & More Walk the Red Carpet for 'Broadway Rising' Premiere

Just yesterday, Broadway flocked to the 2022 Tribeca Festival or the premiere of Broadway Rising, which tells the inspiring journey back to the stage and the toll of the pandemic on the Broadway community after a historic closure. The feature length documentary follows subjects from all areas of the Broadway community - stage doormen, wardrobe technicians, playwrights, producers, actors, ushers, dancers, directors - to paint a full picture of the strength and diversity of the people on the stage and behind the scenes & their resilience, hope and dedication of being part of Broadway's reopening.



Special guests for the evening included Director/Producer Amy Rice, Producers Sam Bisbee, Justin Mikita, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and Christopher Cowen, Subjects Ernie Frost Paylor, Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Meg Toohey, Danny Burstein, Kevin McCollum, Peter McIntosh, Jewelle Blackman, Ginna Claire Mason, John Kristiansen, Adam Perry, Brian Blythe, T. Oliver Reid, and more!

Public screenings of Broadway Rising will be held Thursday, June 16 (3:15 PM) and

Sunday, June 19 (12:00 PM) at Village East by Angelica.

Check out photos from the special evening below!

Photo Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival