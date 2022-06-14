Photos: Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Bernadette Peters & More Walk the Red Carpet for 'Broadway Rising' Premiere
Broadway Rising will have public screenings on June 16th and 19th.
Just yesterday, Broadway flocked to the 2022 Tribeca Festival or the premiere of Broadway Rising, which tells the inspiring journey back to the stage and the toll of the pandemic on the Broadway community after a historic closure. The feature length documentary follows subjects from all areas of the Broadway community - stage doormen, wardrobe technicians, playwrights, producers, actors, ushers, dancers, directors - to paint a full picture of the strength and diversity of the people on the stage and behind the scenes & their resilience, hope and dedication of being part of Broadway's reopening.
Special guests for the evening included Director/Producer Amy Rice, Producers Sam Bisbee, Justin Mikita, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and Christopher Cowen, Subjects Ernie Frost Paylor, Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Meg Toohey, Danny Burstein, Kevin McCollum, Peter McIntosh, Jewelle Blackman, Ginna Claire Mason, John Kristiansen, Adam Perry, Brian Blythe, T. Oliver Reid, and more!
Public screenings of Broadway Rising will be held Thursday, June 16 (3:15 PM) and
Sunday, June 19 (12:00 PM) at Village East by Angelica.
Check out photos from the special evening below!
Photo Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival
Justin Mikita and Jesse Tyler Ferguson
Amy Rice
Bryn Mooser and Justin Lacob
Carl Lundstedt, Jesse Williams, Patrick Adams, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and Hiram Delgado
Tom Sorce and Bernadette Peters
Ruben Santiago-Hudson and Jeannie Santiago
Justin Mikita, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Amy Rice, Sam Bisbee, and Christopher Cowen