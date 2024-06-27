Photos: Jeremy Jordan, Frank Wildhord and More Celebrate BONNIE & CLYDE LIVE Film Debut

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Bonnie and Clyde are back! As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the musical, filmed live at Theatre Royal Drury Lane in January 2022, will be available to stream later this month. The film had its premiere this week! See photos from inside the celebration!

Bonnie & Clyde The Musical: Filmed Live features Jeremy Jordan, who originated the role of Clyde Barrow in the Broadway premiere in 2011, and Frances Mayli McCann, who went on to originate the role of Bonnie in the West End.

The two sold-out concerts in London directed by Nick Winston made way for Bonnie & Clyde The Musical to become a musical sensation in the UK. After extended seasons at London’s Arts Theatre, the show then transferred to the Garrick Theatre before heading out on a nationwide tour where the production is currently playing in 30 venues across the UK & Ireland.

Bonnie & Clyde The Musical is the story of two small-town kids from the middle of nowhere who became the biggest folk heroes in all America. They craved adventure - and each other. Fearless, shameless, and alluring, this is the electrifying story of love, adventure and crime that captured the attention of an entire nation.

Photo Credit: Laurel Hinton