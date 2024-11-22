Photos: JC Chasez and the Cast of & JULIET Take Bows Following Sing-Along Performance

Get Tickets from: $58

& Juliet hosted a special sing-along performance on Thursday, November 21 at 7 pm, hosted by Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter-producer and *NSYNC star JC Chasez. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos below!

& Juliet, which officially opened on Broadway on November 17, 2022, celebrated its second anniversary by inviting fans to sing along with musical comedy’s score of Max Martin hits, including NSYNC’s favorite "It’s Gonna Be Me.”

Chasez recently released his first major musical theater recording project, a concept album titled Playing with Fire, alongside collaborator Jimmy Harry and in partnership with Center Stage Records.

November 21 will mark the production’s third Sing-Along performance, due to continued high demand for the fan-favorite event. Earlier this year, Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean hosted a sing-along performance and joined the company for a surprise encore.

The current Broadway company of & Juliet includes Maya Boyd as ‘Juliet,’ Tony Award-winner Paulo Szot as ‘Lance,’ Alison Luff as ‘Anne,’ Drew Gehling as ‘Shakespeare,’ Liam Pearce as ‘Romeo,’ Michael Iván Carrier as ‘May,’ and Jeannette Bayardelle as 'Angélique.’ Nathan Levy will join the company as ‘François’ on November 19. Gabe Amato, Daniel Assetta, Reese Britts, Nicholas Cooper, Charli D’Amelio, Jhailyn Paige Farcon, Makai Hernandez, Najah Hetsberger, Joomin Hwang, Khailah Johnson, Elsa Keefe, Alaina Ví Maderal, Daniel J. Maldonado, Alejandro MullerDahlberg, Ava Noble, Cassie Silva, Darien Van Rensalier, and Romy Vuksan complete the cast for the show’s third year on Broadway. As previously announced, NSYNC’s Joey Fatone will join the company as ‘Lance’ on January 21, 2025.

The full creative team for the Broadway production of & Juliet includes David West Read (Book), Max Martin & Friends (Music & Lyrics), Luke Sheppard (Direction), Jennifer Weber (Choreography), Bill Sherman (Musical Supervision, Orchestrations and Arrangements), Soutra Gilmour (Scenic Design), Paloma Young (Costume Design), Howard Hudson (Lighting Design), Gareth Owen (Sound Design), Andrzej Goulding (Video & Projection Design) and J. Jared Janas (Hair, Wig & Makeup Design), and Dominic Fallacaro (Music Director, Co-Orchestrations and Arrangements). US Casting is by Stephen Kopel and Carrie Gardner, CSA. Eva Price is Executive Producer.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski