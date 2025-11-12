Photos: J. Harrison Ghee, Jim Parsons and More Join 92NY to Celebrate 35 Years of New 42

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



92NY hosted a special event yesterday celebrating the 35th anniversary of the non-profit arts organization New 42, featuring an all-star Broadway panel with Mandy Gonzalez, Jim Parsons, J. Harrison Ghee, and Celia Keenan-Bolger in conversation with New 42 President & CEO Russell Granet. Check out photos below!

The artists reflected on their early exposure to the arts, the impact of seeing theater as children, and the importance of creating accessible pathways for young audiences today.

The evening also included performances, with Mandy Gonzalez singing “With One Look” from her recent run in Sunset Boulevard and J. Harrison Ghee performing “There’s a Boat That’s Leaving Soon for New York” from Porgy and Bess.

Photo Credit: Vladimir Kolesnikov, Michael Priest Photography