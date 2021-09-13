Photos: Inside the PASS OVER Opening Night Celebration

Pass Over officially opened on Broadway last night, September 12. BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and you can check out photos from the opening night celebration below!

PASS OVER is Antoinette Chinonye Nwandu's new play, drawing inspiration from Waiting for Godot and the Exodus story, placed on a city street corner. Moses and Kitch stand around - talking shit, passing the time, and hoping that maybe today will be different. As they dream of their promised land, a stranger wanders into their space and disrupts their plans. Evoking heartbreak, hope, and joy over its 95 minutes, Pass Over crafts everyday profanities into poetic and humorous riffs, illuminating the unquestionable human spirit of young men looking for a way out.

PASS OVER features the full original cast from the Lincoln Center Theater production: Tony Award nominee Jon Michael Hill (Superior Donuts, "Elementary"), Jeff Award nominee Namir Smallwood (Pipeline, BLKS) in his Broadway debut, and Tony Award winner Gabriel Ebert (Matilda, 4000 Miles). Pass Over also marks the Broadway debuts of both Nwandu and Taymor.

The production reunites the full design team from the Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3 production, with set design by Wilson Chin (Cost of Living, Wild Goose Dreams), costume design by Sarafina Bush (Plot Points in Our Sexual Development, Heroes of the Fourth Turning), lighting design by Marcus Doshi (Linda Vista) and sound design by Obie and Grammy Award winner Justin Ellington (Pipeline, Heroes of the Fourth Turning). Casting is by Erica A. Hart, Camille Hickman and Daniel Swee.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski



Riw Rakkulchon



Gabriel Ebert



Alphonso Walker, Jr.



Namir Smallwood



Antoinette Chinonye Nwandu



Jon Michael Hill



Cody Renard Richard



Cody Renard Richard, Antoinette Chinonye Nwandu



Cody Renard Richard, Angela Griggs, John Moore



Andrea Syglowski



Danya Taymor



Matt Ross, Danya Taymor



Julian Robertson



