Photos: Inside the NYTW 2022 Gala Honoring James C. Nicola

Just last night, New York Theatre Workshop celebrated its NYTW 2022 Gala, honoring Artistic Director James C. Nicola, who will depart NYTW after 34 years on June 30, 2022.

Performers and presenters included Anthony Rapp (RENT, "Star Trek: Discovery"), Daphne Rubin-Vega (RENT, In the Heights), Wilson Jermaine Heredia (RENT, La Cage aux Folles), Shoshana Bean (Mr. Saturday Night), Nikki M. James (Suffs, The Book of Mormon), Andy Mientus (Spring Awakening), the stars of Hadestown, The Bengsons (Hundred Days), Dina Martina (Chariots of Failure), Somi Kakoma (Dreaming Zenzile), Martha Redbone (for colored girls who have considered suicide/ when the rainbow is enuf) & more.

The evening's program was directed by Kevin Cahoon ("Monarch"), scripted by Tow Playwright-in-Residence Victor I. Cazares ("Pinching Pennies with Penny Marshall") and feature musical direction by Will Van Dyke (Little Shop of Horrors).

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas