Photos: Inside the NYTW 2022 Gala Honoring James C. Nicola
Nicola will depart NYTW after 34 years on June 30, 2022.
Just last night, New York Theatre Workshop celebrated its NYTW 2022 Gala, honoring Artistic Director James C. Nicola, who will depart NYTW after 34 years on June 30, 2022.
Performers and presenters included Anthony Rapp (RENT, "Star Trek: Discovery"), Daphne Rubin-Vega (RENT, In the Heights), Wilson Jermaine Heredia (RENT, La Cage aux Folles), Shoshana Bean (Mr. Saturday Night), Nikki M. James (Suffs, The Book of Mormon), Andy Mientus (Spring Awakening), the stars of Hadestown, The Bengsons (Hundred Days), Dina Martina (Chariots of Failure), Somi Kakoma (Dreaming Zenzile), Martha Redbone (for colored girls who have considered suicide/ when the rainbow is enuf) & more.
The evening's program was directed by Kevin Cahoon ("Monarch"), scripted by Tow Playwright-in-Residence Victor I. Cazares ("Pinching Pennies with Penny Marshall") and feature musical direction by Will Van Dyke (Little Shop of Horrors).
Michael Greif, Anthony Rapp and Ken Ithiphol
James C. Nicola and Michael Greif
Doug Wright and James C. Nicola
Somi
Leigh Silverman and Martha Donaldson
Dina Martina
James C. Nicola and Rosemary Tischler
Jason Butler Harner and James C. Nicola
Ryan J. Haddad
Jefferson Randall, Heather Randall and Julia Randall
Evan Mayer and Jamie Forshaw
Tyne Rafaeli, Evan Mayer, Jamie Forshaw, Gigi Pritzker and Ali Benjamin
Tony Kushner and Shoshana Bean
Wilson Jermaine Heredia and Daphne Rubin-Vega
Wilson Jermaine Heredia and Daphne Rubin-Vega
Wilson Jermaine Heredia, Daphne Rubin-Vega and Anthony Rapp
James C. Nicola and Linda Chapman
Martha Redbone and Aaron Whitney
"Dreaming Zenzile" team: Mara Issacs, Sade Lythcott, Somi and Jonathan McCrory
Oliver Henry Roth and David Manella
Makai Hernandez, Aveena Sawyer, Kerri George and Josh Walker
Wilson Jermaine Heredia, Daphne Rubin-Vega and Anthony Rapp
Ambiance at Capitale
