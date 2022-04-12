Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Inside the NYTW 2022 Gala Honoring James C. Nicola

pixeltracker

Nicola will depart NYTW after 34 years on June 30, 2022. 

Apr. 12, 2022  

Just last night, New York Theatre Workshop celebrated its NYTW 2022 Gala, honoring Artistic Director James C. Nicola, who will depart NYTW after 34 years on June 30, 2022.

Performers and presenters included Anthony Rapp (RENT, "Star Trek: Discovery"), Daphne Rubin-Vega (RENT, In the Heights), Wilson Jermaine Heredia (RENT, La Cage aux Folles), Shoshana Bean (Mr. Saturday Night), Nikki M. James (Suffs, The Book of Mormon), Andy Mientus (Spring Awakening), the stars of Hadestown, The Bengsons (Hundred Days), Dina Martina (Chariots of Failure), Somi Kakoma (Dreaming Zenzile), Martha Redbone (for colored girls who have considered suicide/ when the rainbow is enuf) & more.

The evening's program was directed by Kevin Cahoon ("Monarch"), scripted by Tow Playwright-in-Residence Victor I. Cazares ("Pinching Pennies with Penny Marshall") and feature musical direction by Will Van Dyke (Little Shop of Horrors).

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Photos: Inside the NYTW 2022 Gala Honoring James C. Nicola
Elizabeth Marvel

Photos: Inside the NYTW 2022 Gala Honoring James C. Nicola
Elizabeth Marvel

Photos: Inside the NYTW 2022 Gala Honoring James C. Nicola
Michael Greif

Photos: Inside the NYTW 2022 Gala Honoring James C. Nicola
Anthony Rapp

Photos: Inside the NYTW 2022 Gala Honoring James C. Nicola
Anthony Rapp

Photos: Inside the NYTW 2022 Gala Honoring James C. Nicola
Michael Greif, Anthony Rapp and Ken Ithiphol

Photos: Inside the NYTW 2022 Gala Honoring James C. Nicola
Patrick Page

Photos: Inside the NYTW 2022 Gala Honoring James C. Nicola
Patrick Page

Photos: Inside the NYTW 2022 Gala Honoring James C. Nicola
Nikki M. James

Photos: Inside the NYTW 2022 Gala Honoring James C. Nicola
Nikki M. James

Photos: Inside the NYTW 2022 Gala Honoring James C. Nicola
James C. Nicola

Photos: Inside the NYTW 2022 Gala Honoring James C. Nicola
Rachel Chavkin

Photos: Inside the NYTW 2022 Gala Honoring James C. Nicola
James C. Nicola and Michael Greif

Photos: Inside the NYTW 2022 Gala Honoring James C. Nicola
Doug Wright and James C. Nicola

Photos: Inside the NYTW 2022 Gala Honoring James C. Nicola
Somi

Photos: Inside the NYTW 2022 Gala Honoring James C. Nicola
Somi

Photos: Inside the NYTW 2022 Gala Honoring James C. Nicola
Martyna Majok

Photos: Inside the NYTW 2022 Gala Honoring James C. Nicola
Martyna Majok

Photos: Inside the NYTW 2022 Gala Honoring James C. Nicola
Shoshana Bean

Photos: Inside the NYTW 2022 Gala Honoring James C. Nicola
Shoshana Bean

Photos: Inside the NYTW 2022 Gala Honoring James C. Nicola
Daphne Rubin-Vega

Photos: Inside the NYTW 2022 Gala Honoring James C. Nicola
Daphne Rubin-Vega

Photos: Inside the NYTW 2022 Gala Honoring James C. Nicola
Wilson Jermaine Heredia

Photos: Inside the NYTW 2022 Gala Honoring James C. Nicola
Wilson Jermaine Heredia

Photos: Inside the NYTW 2022 Gala Honoring James C. Nicola
Leigh Silverman

Photos: Inside the NYTW 2022 Gala Honoring James C. Nicola
Leigh Silverman and Martha Donaldson

Photos: Inside the NYTW 2022 Gala Honoring James C. Nicola
Tamika Lawrence

Photos: Inside the NYTW 2022 Gala Honoring James C. Nicola
Tamika Lawrence

Photos: Inside the NYTW 2022 Gala Honoring James C. Nicola
Dina Martina

Photos: Inside the NYTW 2022 Gala Honoring James C. Nicola
Dina Martina

Photos: Inside the NYTW 2022 Gala Honoring James C. Nicola
Jewelle Blackman

Photos: Inside the NYTW 2022 Gala Honoring James C. Nicola
Jewelle Blackman

Photos: Inside the NYTW 2022 Gala Honoring James C. Nicola
Doug Wright

Photos: Inside the NYTW 2022 Gala Honoring James C. Nicola
James C. Nicola and Rosemary Tischler

Photos: Inside the NYTW 2022 Gala Honoring James C. Nicola
Jason Butler Harner and James C. Nicola

Photos: Inside the NYTW 2022 Gala Honoring James C. Nicola
Ryan J. Haddad

Photos: Inside the NYTW 2022 Gala Honoring James C. Nicola
Jefferson Randall, Heather Randall and Julia Randall

Photos: Inside the NYTW 2022 Gala Honoring James C. Nicola
Jefferson Randall, Heather Randall and Julia Randall

Photos: Inside the NYTW 2022 Gala Honoring James C. Nicola
Robert Joy and Henry Krieger

Photos: Inside the NYTW 2022 Gala Honoring James C. Nicola
Evan Mayer and Jamie Forshaw

Photos: Inside the NYTW 2022 Gala Honoring James C. Nicola
Evan Mayer and Jamie Forshaw

Photos: Inside the NYTW 2022 Gala Honoring James C. Nicola
Tyne Rafaeli, Evan Mayer, Jamie Forshaw, Gigi Pritzker and Ali Benjamin

Photos: Inside the NYTW 2022 Gala Honoring James C. Nicola
Lileana Blain-Cruz

Photos: Inside the NYTW 2022 Gala Honoring James C. Nicola
Lileana Blain-Cruz

Photos: Inside the NYTW 2022 Gala Honoring James C. Nicola
Tony Kushner and Shoshana Bean

Photos: Inside the NYTW 2022 Gala Honoring James C. Nicola
Wilson Jermaine Heredia and Daphne Rubin-Vega

Photos: Inside the NYTW 2022 Gala Honoring James C. Nicola
Wilson Jermaine Heredia and Daphne Rubin-Vega

Photos: Inside the NYTW 2022 Gala Honoring James C. Nicola
Wilson Jermaine Heredia and Daphne Rubin-Vega

Photos: Inside the NYTW 2022 Gala Honoring James C. Nicola
Wilson Jermaine Heredia, Daphne Rubin-Vega and Anthony Rapp

Photos: Inside the NYTW 2022 Gala Honoring James C. Nicola
Dina Martina

Photos: Inside the NYTW 2022 Gala Honoring James C. Nicola
James C. Nicola and Linda Chapman

Photos: Inside the NYTW 2022 Gala Honoring James C. Nicola
Martha Redbone and Aaron Whitney

Photos: Inside the NYTW 2022 Gala Honoring James C. Nicola
David Clement and Doug Wright

Photos: Inside the NYTW 2022 Gala Honoring James C. Nicola
"Dreaming Zenzile" team: Mara Issacs, Sade Lythcott, Somi and Jonathan McCrory

Photos: Inside the NYTW 2022 Gala Honoring James C. Nicola
Rachel Hauck

Photos: Inside the NYTW 2022 Gala Honoring James C. Nicola
Whitney White

Photos: Inside the NYTW 2022 Gala Honoring James C. Nicola
Whitney White

Photos: Inside the NYTW 2022 Gala Honoring James C. Nicola
Oliver Henry Roth and David Manella

Photos: Inside the NYTW 2022 Gala Honoring James C. Nicola
Oliver Henry Roth and David Manella

Photos: Inside the NYTW 2022 Gala Honoring James C. Nicola
Makai Hernandez, Aveena Sawyer, Kerri George and Josh Walker

Photos: Inside the NYTW 2022 Gala Honoring James C. Nicola
Wilson Jermaine Heredia, Daphne Rubin-Vega and Anthony Rapp

Photos: Inside the NYTW 2022 Gala Honoring James C. Nicola
Wilson Jermaine Heredia, Daphne Rubin-Vega and Anthony Rapp

Photos: Inside the NYTW 2022 Gala Honoring James C. Nicola
Wilson Jermaine Heredia and Daphne Rubin-Vega

Photos: Inside the NYTW 2022 Gala Honoring James C. Nicola
Wilson Jermaine Heredia, Daphne Rubin-Vega and Anthony Rapp

Photos: Inside the NYTW 2022 Gala Honoring James C. Nicola
Ambiance at Capitale

Photos: Inside the NYTW 2022 Gala Honoring James C. Nicola
Wilson Jermaine Heredia, Daphne Rubin-Vega and Anthony Rapp

Photos: Inside the NYTW 2022 Gala Honoring James C. Nicola
Wilson Jermaine Heredia, Daphne Rubin-Vega and Anthony Rapp

Photos: Inside the NYTW 2022 Gala Honoring James C. Nicola
Shoshana Bean

Related Articles


From This Author - Bruce Glikas