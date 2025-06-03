Photos: Inside the 4th Annual Black Women on Broadway Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Just yesterday, Black Women on Broadway (BWOB) held its fourth annual awards celebration honoring three exceptional women - LaTanya Richardson Jackson, LaChanze, and Khaila Wilcoxon - whose artistry, leadership, and legacy have continued to shape and inspire the Broadway community. Tony Award winner and Oscar nominee, Cynthia Erivo was also presented with the organization’s first ever special citation award, the Lena Horne Luminary Award.

BWOB Co-Founders, Jocelyn Bioh, Danielle Brooks, and Amber Iman kicked off the program welcoming guests to the Fourth Annual Black Women on Broadway Awards. The program began with Danielle Brooks presenting her friend and The Color Purple co-star, Cynthia Erivo with the organization’s first ever special citation, the Lena Horne Luminary Award. Dubbed for its incomparable namesake, the award honors a multi-disciplinary artist who has broken barriers in multiple mediums in theatre. As the program continued, actor, singer, and dancer Storm Lever presented Khaila Wilcoxon with the Florence Mills Shining Star Award, which recognizes an early-career talent – or a rising artist whose brilliance is just beginning to be widely seen. Afterwards, Tony award-winner Kecia Lewis presented LaChanze with the Kathy A. Perkins Behind The Curtain Award, which recognizes an artist whose work backstage shines brightest on stage. To round out the afternoon, LaTanya Richardson Jackson was presented with the Audra McDonald Legacy Award by actress, vocalist and a classically trained pianist Pauletta Washington. The award recognizes an artist who has a storied career and significant theatre achievements.

“We are so incredibly proud of this organization and the community we are celebrating. There are so many amazing Black women who make these shows possible every week and they more than deserve to be recognized for their contributions” said co-founders Danielle Brooks, Amber Iman, and Jocelyn Bioh. “It was an absolute honor to present LaTanya Richardson Jackson, LaChanze, Khaila Wilcoxon, and Cynthia Erivo today. It’s invigorating to see the impact of BWOB come to life with this ceremony each year and we’re excited for the powerful future ahead as we continue to uplift and honor Black women on and off the stage.”

The event was attended by over 200 artists, advocates, and industry leaders, who came together to support and celebrate the organization’s mission to honor the achievements and amplify the voices of Black women in the theater industry including: Adrienne C. Moore, Adrienne Warren, Aisha Jackson, Alyah Chanelle Scott, Amber Gray, Anika Noni Rose, Cynthia Erivo, Debra Martin Chase, Dede Ayite, Grace Hodgett Young, Irene Gandy, Jasmine Amy Rogers, Jordan Tyson, Joy Woods, Kara Young, Kelly McCreary, Lynn Nottage, Michelle Williams, Natalie Venetia Belcon, Natasha Yvette Williams, Nikiya Mathis, Nikki Renee Daniels, Rashidra Scott, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Solea Pfeiffer, Susan Kelechi Watson, Qween Jean, Whitney White, among many other current Broadway cast members, producers, directors, casting directors, set designers, lighting designers, choreographers, hair and makeup artists, stage managers, playwrights, and more.