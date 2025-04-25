Photos: Inside the 2025 Outer Critics Circle Nominations

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Outer Critics Circle has announced the nominees for the 2025 Outer Critics Circle Awards, honoring the 2024-2025 Broadway and Off-Broadway season. See photos from the event here and see the full list of nominees HERE!

Leading the pack with the most honors of the season is the Broadway musical Death Becomes Her, with twelve nominations, followed by Maybe Happy Ending with nine nominations. Stranger Things: The First Shadow leads in the play categories with a total of seven nominations, followed by The Hills of California with six.

Nominees for the annual John Gassner Award — for a new American play, preferably by a new playwright — are: Becoming Eve by Emil Weinstein; Good Night, and Good Luck by George Clooney and Grant Heslov; Pre-Existing Condition by Marin Ireland; Still by Lia Romeo; and Walden by Amy Berryman.

Today’s live announcement event at the Museum of Broadway was hosted by Oh, Mary! stars Cole Escola and Conrad Ricamora – both of whom were nominees last season for their roles in the hit play, with Escola taking home two 2024 OCC Awards.

Photo credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy