Photos: Inside THE COLOR PURPLE Premiere With Oprah Winfrey, Ariana DeBose & More

Last night, The Color Purple had its Los Angeles premiere.

Attendees included the cast of the film, including Danielle Brooks, Taraji P. Henson, Colman Domingo, Halle Bailey, Ciara, H.E.R., and Phylicia Pearl Mpasi.

Also present were Oprah Winfrey, Stephen Spielberg, Alicia Keys, Tyler Perry, Storm Reid, Ariana DeBose, Fatima Robinson, and more.

Check out photos from the premiere below!

On December 25, experience the extraordinary sisterhood of three women who share one unbreakable bond in The Color Purple. This bold new musical take on the beloved classic is directed by Blitz Bazawule (“Black Is King,” “The Burial of Kojo”) and produced by Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Scott Sanders and Quincy Jones.

The screenplay is by Marcus Gardley (“Maid,” “The Chi”), based on the novel by Alice Walker and based on the musical stage play, book (of the musical stage play) by Marsha Norman, music and lyrics by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis and Stephen Bray.

Check out the photos from the premiere here:



Alicia Keys



Danielle Brooks



Ciara



Taraji P. Henson



Taraji P. Henson



H.E.R.



Ariana DeBose



Tyler Perry



Phylicia Pearl Mpasi



Fatima Robinson



Halle Bailey



Storm Reid



Oprah Winfrey and Steven Spielberg



Tyler Perry and Oprah Winfrey



Oprah Winfrey



Colman Domingo, Oprah Winfrey and Blitz Bazawule



Colman Domingo



Phylicia Pearl Mpasi



Phylicia Pearl Mpasi and Halle Bailey



Halle Bailey



Halle Bailey