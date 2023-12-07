Photos: Inside THE COLOR PURPLE Premiere With Oprah Winfrey, Ariana DeBose & More

The Color Purple hits theaters on December 25,

By: Dec. 07, 2023

POPULAR

Tony Awards Administration Committee Rules on Eligibility HERE LIES LOVE, GUTENBERG! THE M Photo 1 Tony Awards Administration Committee Rules on Eligibility HERE LIES LOVE, GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL & More
Voting Open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide Photo 2 Voting Open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide
Meet BroadwayWorld Next On Stage's Season 4 College And High School Top 15 Photo 3 Meet BroadwayWorld Next On Stage's Season 4 College And High School Top 15
Alicia Keys' HELL'S KITCHEN Will Transfer to Broadway Photo 4 Alicia Keys' HELL'S KITCHEN Will Transfer to Broadway

The Color Purple Movie
Click Here for More on The Color Purple Movie

Last night, The Color Purple had its Los Angeles premiere.

Attendees included the cast of the film, including Danielle Brooks, Taraji P. Henson, Colman Domingo, Halle Bailey, Ciara, H.E.R., and Phylicia Pearl Mpasi.

Also present were Oprah Winfrey, Stephen Spielberg, Alicia Keys, Tyler Perry, Storm Reid, Ariana DeBose, Fatima Robinson, and more.

Check out photos from the premiere below!

On December 25, experience the extraordinary sisterhood of three women who share one unbreakable bond in The Color Purple. This bold new musical take on the beloved classic is directed by Blitz Bazawule (“Black Is King,” “The Burial of Kojo”) and produced by Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Scott Sanders and Quincy Jones.

The screenplay is by Marcus Gardley (“Maid,” “The Chi”), based on the novel by Alice Walker and based on the musical stage play, book (of the musical stage play) by Marsha Norman, music and lyrics by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis and Stephen Bray.

Check out the photos from the premiere here:

Photos: Inside THE COLOR PURPLE Premiere With Oprah Winfrey, Ariana DeBose & More
Alicia Keys

Photos: Inside THE COLOR PURPLE Premiere With Oprah Winfrey, Ariana DeBose & More
Danielle Brooks

Photos: Inside THE COLOR PURPLE Premiere With Oprah Winfrey, Ariana DeBose & More
Ciara

Photos: Inside THE COLOR PURPLE Premiere With Oprah Winfrey, Ariana DeBose & More
Taraji P. Henson

Photos: Inside THE COLOR PURPLE Premiere With Oprah Winfrey, Ariana DeBose & More
Taraji P. Henson

Photos: Inside THE COLOR PURPLE Premiere With Oprah Winfrey, Ariana DeBose & More
H.E.R.

Photos: Inside THE COLOR PURPLE Premiere With Oprah Winfrey, Ariana DeBose & More
Ariana DeBose

Photos: Inside THE COLOR PURPLE Premiere With Oprah Winfrey, Ariana DeBose & More
Tyler Perry

Photos: Inside THE COLOR PURPLE Premiere With Oprah Winfrey, Ariana DeBose & More
Phylicia Pearl Mpasi

Photos: Inside THE COLOR PURPLE Premiere With Oprah Winfrey, Ariana DeBose & More
Fatima Robinson

Photos: Inside THE COLOR PURPLE Premiere With Oprah Winfrey, Ariana DeBose & More
Halle Bailey

Photos: Inside THE COLOR PURPLE Premiere With Oprah Winfrey, Ariana DeBose & More
Storm Reid

Photos: Inside THE COLOR PURPLE Premiere With Oprah Winfrey, Ariana DeBose & More
Oprah Winfrey and Steven Spielberg

Photos: Inside THE COLOR PURPLE Premiere With Oprah Winfrey, Ariana DeBose & More
Tyler Perry and Oprah Winfrey

Photos: Inside THE COLOR PURPLE Premiere With Oprah Winfrey, Ariana DeBose & More
Oprah Winfrey

Photos: Inside THE COLOR PURPLE Premiere With Oprah Winfrey, Ariana DeBose & More
Colman Domingo, Oprah Winfrey and Blitz Bazawule

Photos: Inside THE COLOR PURPLE Premiere With Oprah Winfrey, Ariana DeBose & More
Colman Domingo

Photos: Inside THE COLOR PURPLE Premiere With Oprah Winfrey, Ariana DeBose & More
Phylicia Pearl Mpasi

Photos: Inside THE COLOR PURPLE Premiere With Oprah Winfrey, Ariana DeBose & More
Phylicia Pearl Mpasi and Halle Bailey

Photos: Inside THE COLOR PURPLE Premiere With Oprah Winfrey, Ariana DeBose & More
Halle Bailey

Photos: Inside THE COLOR PURPLE Premiere With Oprah Winfrey, Ariana DeBose & More
Halle Bailey

Photos by Eric Charbonneau And Stewart Cook/Getty Images for Warner Bros.



RELATED STORIES

1
Photos: Check Out New THE COLOR PURPLE Character Posters Photo
Photos: Check Out New THE COLOR PURPLE Character Posters

Ahead of the release of the The Color Purple, check out new character poster photos for the musical movie, featuring Taraji P. Henson as Shug Avery, Phylicia Pearl Mpasi as Young Celie, H.E.R. as Squeak, Colman Domingo as Mister, Corey Hawkins as Harpo, Halle Bailey as Young Nettie, Danielle Brooks as Sofia, and Fantasia Barrino as Celie.

2
Photos: Check Out New THE COLOR PURPLE Stills With H.E.R., Halle Bailey & More Photo
Photos: Check Out New THE COLOR PURPLE Stills With H.E.R., Halle Bailey & More

The photos include Phylicia Pearl Mpasi and Halle Bailey as young Celie and Nettie. The stills also include Danielle Brooks performing 'Hello No!' as Sofia and Fantasia Barrino performing 'I'm Here' as Celie. New glimpses of Corey Hawkins as Harpo, H.E.R. as Squeak, Colman Domingo as Mister, and Taraji P. Henson as Shug Avery are also featured.

3
Video: Taraji P. Henson Talks THE COLOR PURPLE and More on CBS Sunday Morning Photo
Video: Taraji P. Henson Talks THE COLOR PURPLE and More on CBS Sunday Morning

Taraji P. Henson was recently featured in a segment on CBS Sunday Morning to talk about the upcoming The Color Purple film, and more.

4
THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Cuts African Homeland & More Songs Photo
THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Cuts 'African Homeland' & More Songs

The song list for the upcoming The Color Purple movie musical has revealed what songs from the stage version have been cut for the adaptation. Songs like 'Somebody Gonna Love You,' 'Our Prayer,' 'Big Dog,' 'Dear God - Sofia,' 'Brown Betty,' 'Uh-Oh,' 'African Homeland,' have been cut from the movie. Find out the full list now!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Maps Share 'Counter Continuo Pt. 1'Maps Share 'Counter Continuo Pt. 1'
Videos: Watch Ariana Madix's Best DANCING WITH THE STARS Performances Ahead of Her CHICAGO DebutVideos: Watch Ariana Madix's Best DANCING WITH THE STARS Performances Ahead of Her CHICAGO Debut
beabadoobee Releases Live Album 'Live In LA'beabadoobee Releases Live Album 'Live In LA'
Lagoona Bloo Releases New Single 'Toys'Lagoona Bloo Releases New Single 'Toys'

Videos

Constance Wu Performs 'Somewhere That's Green' From LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Video
Constance Wu Performs 'Somewhere That's Green' From LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
Jason Kravits Unpacks SABBATH'S THEATER, Improv and More Video
Jason Kravits Unpacks SABBATH'S THEATER, Improv and More
Videos: Watch Ariana Madix's Best DANCING WITH THE STARS Performances Video
Videos: Watch Ariana Madix's Best DANCING WITH THE STARS Performances
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
APPROPRIATE
ALADDIN
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
I NEED THAT
HARMONY

Recommended For You