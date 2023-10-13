Photos: Inside Rehearsal For ROCKERS ON BROADWAY

The performance is on Monday, October 16, 2023, at 8 pm at Sony Hall.

By: Oct. 13, 2023

Rockers On Broadway, an annual music event raising money for charities that include pre-professional training and scholarships in the performing arts, will celebrate its 30th Anniversary on Monday, October 16, 2023, at 8 pm at Sony Hall. The concert will honor the critically acclaimed, multi-platinum artist Melissa Etheridge, and Rick French, chairman of The Buddy Holly Educational Foundation.

Check out photos from inside the first day of rehearsal below!

The Rockers On Broadway: 30th Anniversary Concert is presented by The Schoch Foundation and The PATH Fund, a leading nonprofit dedicated to performing arts education. The event is sponsored by Dr. and Mrs. J. Barry Howell. Proceeds will benefit a consortium of charities, including Broadway Bound Kids, Broadway Cares Equity Fights Aids, The Buddy Holly Educational Foundation, The Felix Organization, Teen Cancer America, and The PATH Fund. 

This year's Rockers On Broadway concert will feature two-time Tony Award winner Michael Cerveris, (The Who's Tommy, Assassins, Sweeney Todd, Fun Home); Tony Award nominee Will Chase (Rent, The Mystery Of Edwin Drood, Kiss Me Kate); Ryann Redmond (Bring It On, Frozen, Once Upon A One More Time); Apollo Levine (MJ The Musical); and Morgan James (The Addams Family, Godspell, Motown The Musical) Singer/Songwriter Alexa Ray Joel, two-time Tony Award nominee Constantine Maroulis (Rock & Roll Man, Jekyll & Hyde, Rock Of Ages: American Idol) special guest, Simon Kirke (Bad Company, Free), and more!

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy 

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For ROCKERS ON BROADWAY
Nick Prez

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For ROCKERS ON BROADWAY
Emily Pandas

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For ROCKERS ON BROADWAY
Sam Graham

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For ROCKERS ON BROADWAY
Sam Graham, Nick Prez and Emily Pandas

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For ROCKERS ON BROADWAY
Gerard Canonico

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For ROCKERS ON BROADWAY
Gerard Canonico

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For ROCKERS ON BROADWAY
Samantha Parrish

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For ROCKERS ON BROADWAY
Nick Prez

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For ROCKERS ON BROADWAY
Samantha Parrish

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For ROCKERS ON BROADWAY
Nick Prez and Samantha Parrish

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For ROCKERS ON BROADWAY
Samantha Parrish and Nick Prez

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For ROCKERS ON BROADWAY
Samantha Parrish and Nick Prez

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For ROCKERS ON BROADWAY
Matteo Russo

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For ROCKERS ON BROADWAY
Claudia Fabella

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For ROCKERS ON BROADWAY
Donnie Kehr

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For ROCKERS ON BROADWAY
Jurnee Swan

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For ROCKERS ON BROADWAY
Donnie Kehr

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For ROCKERS ON BROADWAY
GG Roberts-Nguyen

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For ROCKERS ON BROADWAY
Matteo Russo Sylvia Smith, Claudia Fabella, Audrey Simone Winters and Jurnee Swan

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For ROCKERS ON BROADWAY
Audrey Simone Winters

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For ROCKERS ON BROADWAY
Donnie Kehr, Matteo Russo, Sylvia Smith, GG Roberts-Nguyen, Jurnee Swan, Nick Prez, Audrey Simone Winters and Claudia Fabella

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For ROCKERS ON BROADWAY
Sylvia Smith

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For ROCKERS ON BROADWAY
Avery Rehl

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For ROCKERS ON BROADWAY
Reese Rehl

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For ROCKERS ON BROADWAY
Sylvia Smith, Avery Rehl and Reese Rehl

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For ROCKERS ON BROADWAY
Avery Rehl

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For ROCKERS ON BROADWAY
Reese Rehl

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For ROCKERS ON BROADWAY
Sylvia Smith

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For ROCKERS ON BROADWAY
Nick Prez, Sylvia Smith, Reese Rehl and Avery Rehl

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For ROCKERS ON BROADWAY
Nick Prez

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For ROCKERS ON BROADWAY
Jay Leslie

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For ROCKERS ON BROADWAY
Steve Snyder

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For ROCKERS ON BROADWAY
John Clancy, Jay Leslie, Gary Bristol, Kevin Kuhn John Putnam

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For ROCKERS ON BROADWAY
Henry Aronson

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For ROCKERS ON BROADWAY
Nick Prez

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For ROCKERS ON BROADWAY
Gary Bristol

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For ROCKERS ON BROADWAY
John Clancy

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For ROCKERS ON BROADWAY
Kevin Kuhn and John Putnam



