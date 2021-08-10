Photos: Inside Rehearsal For BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL on the West End

Click Here for More Articles on Back to the Future the Musical

All new rehearsal photos have been released for the West End production of BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical. Performances will begin on 20 August with opening night on 13 September.

BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical is directed by Tony Award-winning director John Rando (Urinetown, On The Town) and stars Roger Bart (Desperate Housewives, Stepford Wives, The Producers) as 'Doctor Emmett Brown', Olly Dobson as 'Marty McFly', Hugh Coles as 'George McFly', Rosanna Hyland as 'Lorraine Baines' and Cedric Neal as 'Goldie Wilson'.

Check out the photos of the cast in action below!

Based on the Universal Pictures/Amblin Entertainment film, BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical has a book by Bob Gale, featuring 16 new songs with music and lyrics by Emmy and Grammy Award-winning Alan Silvestri and six-time Grammy Award-winning Glen Ballard, with additional songs from the film including The Power of Love and Johnny B. Goode.

Learn more and book tickets at BackToTheFutureMusical.com.

Photo Credit: Sean Ebsworth Barnes