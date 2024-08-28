Photos: Ingrid Michaelson Performs Songs from New Album at THE NOTEBOOK

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Just yesterday, Ingrid Michaelson hit the stage at the Schoenfeld Theatre following a performance of The Notebook to perform songs from her brand-new traditional pop album, For the Dreamers.



Released on her Cabin 24 label, For the Dreamers marks Michaelson’s first full-length solo record since 2019. Most recently, Ingrid composed and shepherded the highly acclaimed Original Broadway Cast Recording of The Notebook on Atlantic Records, which has hit #1 on the Billboard Cast Albums Chart. Order the album today and check out photos from inside the special event below!



Michaelson is a force in the music industry, known for her distinctively soulful folk-pop style. Her music is released on the label she founded, Cabin 24 Records, including her gold and platinum hits, "The Way I Am," "Girls Chase Boys," and "You and I." She's scored songs for television, including “Little Fires Everywhere” (Emmy nomination) and “Tiny Beautiful Things” (both for Hulu), and was executive music producer for Apple TV+’s “Slumberkins,” creating original songs for the series. Michaelson was recently seen as a guest star in Season 3 of Netflix’s “Girls 5 Eva,” and starred in the indie film Humor Me alongside co-stars Jemaine Clement and Elliott Gould. She made her Broadway on stage debut in Natasha, Pierre and The Great Comet of 1812 and recently made her Broadway debut as a composer in 2024 writing the music and lyrics for the musical, The Notebook.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas