Video: Watch Kate Baldwin, Brian Stokes Mitchell & More Rehearse For LOVE LIFE at Encores!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Step inside the rehearsal room for Love Life at New York City Center Encores! Watch videos of Kate Baldwin, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and the cast of the Victoria Clark-directed production perform "I Remember It Well" and "Women's Club Blues" before they begin performances on March 26.

Featuring Guest Music Director Rob Berman leading The Encores! Orchestra and choreography by Joann Hunter, Love Life has not been seen in New York in over 75 years. Love Life was originally scheduled as part of the 2020 Encores! series but the performances were canceled as a result of the pandemic shutdown.

Mitchell and Baldwin return to their 2020 roles of Sam and Susan Cooper, also joined by John Edwards (Hobo), Sara Jean Ford (Miss Ideal Man), and Clarke Thorell (Mr. Cynic). New for the 2025 production are Andrea Rosa Guzman as Elizabeth Cooper and Christopher Jordan as Johnny Cooper.

"Women's Club Blues" – Kate Baldwin & Cast

The only collaboration between Kurt Weill (music) and Alan Jay Lerner (book and lyrics), this rarely seen 1948 musical depicts a love story that takes place over 200 years of American history, seen through the eyes of a family who never ages. Love Life explores the epic and intimate aspects of a marriage through a juxtaposition of heartfelt scenes and satirical vaudeville acts and is considered to be the first concept musical, inspiring favorites such as Cabaret, Chicago, and Company.