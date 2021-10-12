Photos: IS THIS A ROOM Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway
Is This a Room has officially opened on Broadway at the Lyceum Theatre.
Is This A Room, conceived and directed by Obie Award winner Tina Satter, just celebrated its opening night at Broadway's Lyceum Theatre (149 W 45th Street, New York, NY), where it will play on a rotating schedule with Dana H., by Obie Award winner Lucas Hnath and directed by Obie Award winner Les Waters.
This Is A Room is the astonishingly true story of Reality Winner, the 25-year-old former Air Force intelligence specialist who was surprised at her home by the FBI on June 3, 2017. The play's text is taken from the FBI transcript of her interrogation - and from these pages, Tina Satter has wrought an extraordinary human drama between Reality (Emily Davis) and the agents who question her. In this theatrical thriller, Reality's life is upended before our eyes, and we're left questioning American values and the very nature of the truth.
The cast of This Is A Room includes Obie Award winner Emily Davis as Reality Winner, Becca Blackwell ("Ramy") as Unknown Male, Will Cobbs ("For Life") as Agent Taylor and Pete Simpson (Gatz) as Agent Garrick. Duane Cooper (Solitary) and Katherine Romans (Men on Boats) will serve as understudies.
No matter who you are or where you're going, you deserve to travel freely and take up space. At Orbitz we've advocated for safe, inclusive travel for the LGBTQIA+ community for over 20 years. However, we recognize there's still hard work to be done. We're committed to that work until travel is safe, fun and possible for everyone. We want everyone to travel as you are.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Jessica Queller and Bill Prady
Bill Prady
Director/Conceiver Tina Satter
Director/Conceiver Tina Satter
Randi Rivera
Producer Sally Horchow
Producer Sally Horchow
Producers Dori Berinstein, Sally Horchow and Matt Ross
Producers Dori Berinstein, Sally Horchow and Matt Ross
Bill Prady and Dori Berinstein
Eric Emauni
Andy Grotelueschen and guest
Stephen Sater
Stephen Sater
Eric Kuhn and Randi Zuckerberg
Asher Tworetzky and mom Randi Zuckerberg
Producer Frankie Grande
Producer Frankie Grande
Producer Frankie Grande
Producer Frankie Grande
Kiah Stern and Jon Michael Hill
Kiah Stern and Jon Michael Hill
Producer Sally Horchow and Director/Conceiver Tina Satter
Jeff Dodson and Sarah Stiles
Jeff Dodson and Sarah Stiles
Randy Roberts and Melissa Errico
Randy Roberts, Melissa Errico and Sally Horchow
Deirdre O'Connell and Sally Horchow
Joshua Torgerson, Frankie Grande, Eric Kuhn and Cody Lassen
Blythe Adamson
Blythe Adamson
Guest, Michelle Wie West, and Randi Zuckerberg
Michelle Wie West
Michelle Wie West
Gabriel Ebert and Danya Taymor
Gabriel Ebert and Danya Taymor
Becca Blackwell, Will Cobbs, Pete Simpson, Emily Davis
Brittany Winner, Becca Blackwell, Will Cobbs, Tina Satter
Brittany Winner, Becca Blackwell, Will Cobbs, Tina Satter
Brittany Winner, Becca Blackwell, Will Cobbs, Tina Satter, Pete Simpson, Emily Davis
Brittany Winner, Becca Blackwell, Will Cobbs, Tina Satter, Pete Simpson, Emily Davis
Brittany Winner
Brittany Winner
Reality Winner
Diamond Dog Entertainment Producers Doug Middlebrook and Frankie Grande
Dominic Antonio Crossey, Lauren Strigari, Coleman Annison, Ben Gettinger, Frankie Grande and Doug Middlebrook
Eric Kuhn, Frankie Grande and Eva Price
Co-Artistic Director of Steppenwolf Theatre Company Glenn Davis
Artistic Director of Vineyard Theater Sarah Stern and Managing Director of Vineyard Theater Suzanne Appel
Pete Simpson, Emily Davis, Will Cobbs, Tina Satter, Becca Blackwell, Katherine Romans, Duane Cooper and Joe Lanza
Pete Simpson, Emily Davis, Will Cobbs and Becca Blackwell
Pete Simpson, Emily Davis, Will Cobbs and Becca Blackwell
Will Cobbs and wife