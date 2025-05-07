Photos: IN THE HEIGHTS Broadway Cast Recording Certified Gold At United Palace Celebration

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Monday night Ghostlight Records and Warner Music Group celebrated the Original Broadway Cast Recording of In the Heights being certified Gold. Check out photos from the celebration.

The recording has sold over 500,000 album equivalents in the United States, a rare achievement in the musical theatre cast album world.

Plaques were presented by Kevin Gore (President, Global Catalog WMG) to Lin-Manuel Miranda (composer, lyricist), Quiara Alegría Hudes (book writer), Kevin McCollum (show producer), Andres Levin (album producer) and Alex Lacamoire (album producer).

The presentation took place as part of the FREE Movies at the Palace with Lin-Manuel Miranda screening of In the Heights at the United Palace Theater in Washington Heights. The event also featured a post-screening talkback between Lin-Manuel and Chris Jackson (“Benny,” original Broadway cast of In the Heights; “George Washington,” original Broadway cast of Hamilton), and a surprise performance of “When You’re Home” by Chris Jackson and Mandy Gonzalez (“Nina,” original Broadcast cast of In the Heights). The film’s star, Anthony Ramos (“John Laurens/Philip Hamilton,” original Broadcast cast of Hamilton), also surprised the sold-out crowd in upper Manhattan.