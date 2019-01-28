Photos: HAMILTON Takes Its Final Bow in Puerto Rico; Bill and Hillary Clinton, Gayle King, and More Share in the Evening

Hamilton took its final shot in Puerto Rico yesterday, January 27th. Get a look at the final evening below!

Hamilton began performances at the Luis A. Ferré Performing Arts Center (Bellas Artes) January 11 and played through January 27, 2019, starring Lin-Manuel Miranda reprising his role as the titular character.

The Hamilton engagement in Puerto Rico raised significant funds for the Flamboyan Arts Fund, created in collaboration with Flamboyan Foundation and dedicated to supporting institutions and arts groups as well as musicians, galleries, and other cultural spaces and workers, to ensure that the rebuilding of Puerto Rico includes the nurturing of the island's vibrant arts and culture. In addition to a select number of premium tickets sold via Flamboyan Arts Fund to raise money for the fund, all corporate sponsorships of Hamilton Puerto Rico benefited the Arts Fund.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, music direction/orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton. The musical won eleven 2016 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Score, Book of a Musical, Direction of a Musical, Choreography and Orchestrations. Mr. Miranda received the Pulitzer Prize for Drama for Hamilton.

Photo Credit: Emilio Madrid-Kuser

