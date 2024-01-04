Photos: Go Inside the First Rehearsal for DOUBT: A PARABLE on Broadway

Tony & Emmy Award winner Tyne Daly and Tony & SAG Award winner Liev Schreiber will star in Roundabout Theatre Company's new Broadway production of John Patrick Shanley’s Tony Award & Pulitzer Prize-winning play Doubt: A Parable, with direction by Tony Award nominee Scott Ellis.

See photos from the first rehearsal below!

Joining Tyne Daly as “Sister Aloysius” and Liev Schreiber as “Father Brendan Flynn” are Obie & Lortel Award winner Quincy Tyler Bernstine as “Mrs. Muller” and Drama Desk & Lortel Award nominee Zoe Kazan as “Sister James.”

Tyne Daly and Quincy Tyler Bernstine will make their Roundabout Theatre Company debuts in Doubt: A Parable. Tyne was previously on Broadway in Mothers and Sons (Tony nomination), Master Class, Rabbit Hole (Tony nomination), Gypsy (Tony Award), and most recently, It Shoulda Been You. Quincy made her Broadway debut in In the Next Room (or The Vibrator Play). Liev Schreiber was last seen on the Roundabout stage in Betrayal (2000), and Moonlight (1995). Zoe Kazan made her Roundabout debut in Love, Love, Love, and was last seen on Broadway in A Behanding in Spokane.

Doubt: A Parable begins preview performances on Friday, February 2, 2024 and opens officially on Thursday, February 29, 2024. This is a limited engagement through Sunday, April 14, 2024 at the American Airlines Theatre, soon to be renamed the Todd Haimes Theatre, on Broadway (227 West 42nd Street).

The design team includes David Rockwell (Sets), Linda Cho (Costumes), Kenneth Posner (Lights), and Mikaal Sulaiman (Sound).

Doubt: A Parable, John Patrick Shanley’s Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award®-winning Best Play, returns to Broadway for the first time in nearly two decades. “An inspired study in moral uncertainty” (The New York Times), this modern classic stars Tony Award winners Tyne Daly and Liev Schreiber in a staggering new Roundabout production directed by Scott Ellis. Sister Aloysius, the principal of a Catholic school in a working-class part of the Bronx, is feared by students and colleagues alike. But when she suspects nefarious relations between the charismatic priest Father Flynn and a student, she’s forced to wrestle with what’s fact, what’s fiction, and how much she’ll risk to expose the difference—all the while wrestling with her own bone-deep Doubts.