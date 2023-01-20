Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Go Inside the FUNNY GIRL Cast Album Signing with Lea Michele, Ramin Karimloo, Tovah Feldshuh, & Jared Grimes

The signing was held on Friday, January 20th at the August Wilson Theatre.

Jan. 20, 2023  

Earlier today, Funny Girl hosted a cast album signing at the August Wilson Theater with cast members Lea Michele, Ramin Karimloo, Tovah Feldshuh, and Jared Grimes, and BroadwayWorld was on hand for the festivities!

Check out photos from the event below!

Tony Award winner Michael Mayer directs this brand-new Funny Girl, featuring the classic score by Tony, Grammy and Academy Award winner Jule Styne and lyrics by Tony Award nominee and Grammy Award winner Bob Merrill, (comprising additional songs from Styne & Merrill). The original book by Isobel Lennart, from an original story by Miss Lennart, is revised by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein.

FUNNY GIRL features choreography by Ellenore Scott, tap choreography by 2022 Drama Desk Award nominee Ayodele Casel, scenic design by Tony Award winner David Zinn, costume design by Tony Award winner Susan Hilferty, lighting design by Tony Award winner Kevin Adams, sound design by Tony Award winner Brian Ronan, hair & wig design by Campbell Young Associates, music direction and supervision by Emmy Award winner Michael Rafter, casting by Jim Carnahan, CSA and Jason Thinger, CSA, orchestrations by Chris Walker, dance, vocal and incidental music arrangements by Alan Williams, additional arrangements by David Dabbon and Carmel Dean and vocal supervision by Liz Caplan.

This bittersweet comedy is the story of the indomitable Fanny Brice, a girl from the Lower East Side who dreamed of a life on the stage. Everyone told her she'd never be a star, but then something funny happened-she became one of the most beloved performers in history, shining brighter than the brightest lights of Broadway. Featuring some of the most iconic songs in theatre history including "Don't Rain On My Parade," "I'm the Greatest Star," and "People," Michael Mayer's bold new production marks the first time Funny Girl has returned to Broadway since its debut 58 years ago.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Funny Girl
Ramin Karimloo, Tovah Feldshuh, Lea Michele and Jared Grimes

Funny Girl
Ramin Karimloo and Lea Michele

Funny Girl
Tovah Feldshuh and Jared Grimes

Funny Girl
Tovah Feldshuh

Funny Girl
Lea Michele

Funny Girl
Jared Grimes

Funny Girl
Ramin Karimloo

Funny Girl
Ramin Karimloo and Lea Michele

Funny Girl
Tovah Feldshuh, Jared Grimes and Ramin Karimloo,

Funny Girl
Fans line up to meet the cast of "Funny Girl" & get their cd signed

Funny Girl
Fans line up to meet the cast of "Funny Girl" & get their cd signed

Funny Girl
Fans line up to meet the cast of "Funny Girl" & get their cd signed

Funny Girl
The New "Funny Girl" Cast Recording

Funny Girl
Ramin Karimloo, Tovah Feldshuh, Lea Michele and Jared Grimes




