Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Go Inside WHITE GIRL IN DANGER Opening Night

The limited 8-week run will play through Sunday, May 21, 2023.

Apr. 11, 2023  

The World Premiere of Michael R. Jackson's new musical, White Girl in Danger, presented by Vineyard Theatre and Second Stage Theater is now officially open at Second Stage's Off-Broadway home, the Tony Kiser Theater (305 West 43rd Street). The limited 8-week run will play through Sunday, May 21, 2023.

See photos from opening night below!

WHITE GIRL IN DANGER is directed by Tony Award nominee Lileana Blain-Cruz (The Skin of Our Teeth) and choreographed by Raja Feather Kelly (A Strange Loop, 2ST's We're Gonna Die).

Tune in to the epic and viciously funny new musical White Girl in Danger from Michael R. Jackson, the Tony® Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning creator of A Strange Loop (2022 Tony Award Winner for Best Musical). It's a fever dream mashup of classic daytime and primetime soap operas, Lifetime movies, and red-hot melodrama.

The citizens of the soap opera town Allwhite face high-stakes drama and intrigue all the days of their lives. But Keesha Gibbs and the other Blackgrounds have been relegated to backburner stories of slavery and police violence for all of theirs. Keesha is determined to step out of the Blackground and into the center of Allwhite's juiciest stories. Can Keesha handle the Allwhite attention-especially from the Allwhite Killer on the loose? What role do the other Blackgrounds play in Keesha's Allwhite schemes? And just whose story is this anyway? Find out at White Girl in Danger.

White Girl in Danger
The Cast & Creative Team of "White Girl in Danger"

White Girl in Danger
Alyse Alan Louis, Choreographer Raja Feather Kelly, Vincent Jamal Hooper, Tarra Conner Jones, Eric William Morris, Molly Hager, Latoya Edwards, Kayla Davion, Jennifer Fouché, Liz Lark Brown, Morgan Siobhan Green, Playwright/Composer Michael R. Jackson, James Jackson Jr., Lauren Marcus and Director Lileana Blain-Cruz

White Girl in Danger
Alyse Alan Louis, Eric William Morris, Tarra Conner Jones, Vincent Jamal Hooper, Molly Hager, Latoya Edwards, Jennifer Fouche, Kayla Davion, Morgan Siobhan Green, Liz Lark Brown, Lauren Marcus and James Jackson Jr.

White Girl in Danger
The Cast & Company of "White Girl in Danger"

White Girl in Danger
Lauren Marcus, Molly Hager, and Alyse Alan Louis

White Girl in Danger
Lauren Marcus, Molly Hager, and Alyse Alan Louis

White Girl in Danger
Kayla Davion, Jennifer Fouche, and Morgan Siobhan Green

White Girl in Danger
Kayla Davion, Jennifer Fouche, and Morgan Siobhan Green

White Girl in Danger
Tarra Conner Jones, James Jackson Jr., and LaDonna Burns

White Girl in Danger
Tarra Conner Jones, James Jackson Jr., and LaDonna Burns

White Girl in Danger
Choreographer Raja Feather Kelly, Playwright/Composer Michael R. Jackson and Director Lileana Blain-Cruz

White Girl in Danger
Playwright/Composer Michael R. Jackson

White Girl in Danger
Playwright/Composer Michael R. Jackson

White Girl in Danger
Michael R. Jackson and Vineyard Theater Co-Artistic Director Sarah Stern

White Girl in Danger
Vineyard Theater Co-Artistic Director Sarah Stern and Vineyard Theater Managing Director Suzanne Appel

White Girl in Danger
Terri Garber

White Girl in Danger
Terri Garber

White Girl in Danger
Amber Gray

White Girl in Danger
Amber Gray

White Girl in Danger
Brandon Victor Dixon

White Girl in Danger
Graham Norton

White Girl in Danger
Graham Norton

White Girl in Danger
John-Michael Lyles

White Girl in Danger
John-Michael Lyles

White Girl in Danger
John-Andrew Morrison

White Girl in Danger
John-Andrew Morrison

White Girl in Danger
Darren Walker

White Girl in Danger
Darren Walker

White Girl in Danger
Bonnie Milligan

White Girl in Danger
Bonnie Milligan

White Girl in Danger
Lynne Shankel

White Girl in Danger
Lynne Shankel

White Girl in Danger
Sophie von Haselberg and Sarah Steele

White Girl in Danger
Sophie von Haselberg and Sarah Steele

White Girl in Danger
Sarah Steele

White Girl in Danger
Sarah Steele

White Girl in Danger
Sophie von Haselberg

White Girl in Danger
Sophie von Haselberg

White Girl in Danger
Brandon Uranowitz

White Girl in Danger
Brandon Uranowitz

White Girl in Danger
Jay Armstrong Johnson

White Girl in Danger
Jay Armstrong Johnson

White Girl in Danger
Jay Armstrong Johnson

White Girl in Danger
Joe Iconis

White Girl in Danger
Joe Iconis

White Girl in Danger
James Jackson Jr.

White Girl in Danger
James Jackson Jr.

White Girl in Danger
Playwright/Composer Michael R. Jackson and James Jackson Jr.

White Girl in Danger
Playwright/Composer Michael R. Jackson and James Jackson Jr.

White Girl in Danger
Choreographer Raja Feather Kelly, Playwright/Composer Michael R. Jackson, Second Stage President/Artistic Director and Director Lileana Blain-Cruz

White Girl in Danger
Vineyard Theater Co-Artistic Director Sarah Stern, Playwright/Composer Michael R. Jackson, Director Lileana Blain-Cruz, Choreographer Raja Feather Kelly and Vineyard Theater Co-Artistic Director Douglas Aibel

White Girl in Danger
Director Lileana Blain-Cruz

White Girl in Danger
Director Lileana Blain-Cruz

White Girl in Danger
Associate Director Kayla Amani

White Girl in Danger
Associate Director Kayla Amani

White Girl in Danger
Choreographer Raja Feather Kelly and Director Lileana Blain-Cruz

White Girl in Danger
Choreographer Raja Feather Kelly

White Girl in Danger
Choreographer Raja Feather Kelly

White Girl in Danger
Eric William Morris

White Girl in Danger
Eric William Morris and Alyse Alan Louis

White Girl in Danger
Eric William Morris and Alyse Alan Louis

White Girl in Danger
Alyse Alan Louis

White Girl in Danger
Alyse Alan Louis

White Girl in Danger
Vincent Jamal Hooper

White Girl in Danger
Vincent Jamal Hooper

White Girl in Danger
Tarra Conner Jones

White Girl in Danger
Tarra Conner Jones

White Girl in Danger
Jennifer Fouche

White Girl in Danger
Jennifer Fouche

White Girl in Danger
Molly Hager

White Girl in Danger
Molly Hager

White Girl in Danger
Molly Hager

White Girl in Danger
Liz Lark Brown

White Girl in Danger
Liz Lark Brown

White Girl in Danger
Lauren Marcus

White Girl in Danger
Lauren Marcus

White Girl in Danger
Lauren Marcus and Joe Iconis

White Girl in Danger
Lauren Marcus and Joe Iconis

White Girl in Danger
Lauren Marcus and Joe Iconis

White Girl in Danger
Latoya Edwards

White Girl in Danger
Latoya Edwards

White Girl in Danger
Kayla Davion

White Girl in Danger
Kayla Davion

White Girl in Danger
Morgan Siobhan Green

White Girl in Danger
Morgan Siobhan Green

White Girl in Danger
Morgan Siobhan Green

White Girl in Danger
Molly Hager and mom Terri Garber

White Girl in Danger
Playwright/Composer Michael R. Jackson and Molly Hager

White Girl in Danger
Company Manager Christian Palomares

White Girl in Danger
Company Manager Christian Palomares

White Girl in Danger
LaDonna Burns

White Girl in Danger
LaDonna Burns

White Girl in Danger
Shane Donovan

White Girl in Danger
Shane Donovan

White Girl in Danger
Shane Donovan and Hannah Shankman

White Girl in Danger
Natalie Walker

White Girl in Danger
Natalie Walker

White Girl in Danger
Alexis Cofield

White Girl in Danger
Alexis Cofield

White Girl in Danger
Ciara Alyse Harris

White Girl in Danger
Ciara Alyse Harris

White Girl in Danger
Brandon Uranowitz and Molly Hager

White Girl in Danger
Jay Armstrong Johnson and Molly Hager

White Girl in Danger
Trevor Beaulieu, Mtume Gant and Playwright/Composer Michael R. Jackson

White Girl in Danger
Stage Management, Company Management and Crew of "White Girl in Danger"

White Girl in Danger
Playwright/Composer Michael R. Jackson and Molly Hager




Related Stories
Review Roundup: Michael R. Jacksons WHITE GIRL IN DANGER Opens Off-Broadway Photo
Review Roundup: Michael R. Jackson's WHITE GIRL IN DANGER Opens Off-Broadway
The World Premiere of Michael R. Jackson's new musical, White Girl in Danger, presented by Vineyard Theatre and Second Stage Theater officially opens tonight, April 10, 2023 at Second Stage's Off-Broadway home, the Tony Kiser Theater (305 West 43rd Street). The limited 8-week run will play through Sunday, May 21, 2023. Read reviews for the prodcution.
Photos: First Look at Michael R. Jacksons WHITE GIRL IN DANGER Photo
Photos: First Look at Michael R. Jackson's WHITE GIRL IN DANGER
The World Premiere of Michael R. Jackson's new musical, White Girl in Danger, presented by Vineyard Theatre and Second Stage Theater officially opens tonight, April 10, 2023 at Second Stage's Off-Broadway home, the Tony Kiser Theater (305 West 43rd Street). The limited 8-week run will play through Sunday, May 21, 2023. Check out a first look at the cast in action below!
Video: Sneak Peek at WHITE GIRL IN DANGER, Opening Tonight Photo
Video: Sneak Peek at WHITE GIRL IN DANGER, Opening Tonight
Watch a sneak peek of the cast of Michael R. Jackson's White Girl in Danger, opening tonight!
WHITE GIRL IN DANGER to Host Special Soap Opera Night Photo
WHITE GIRL IN DANGER to Host Special 'Soap Opera Night'
Vineyard Theatre and Second Stage Theater will host a special SOAP OPERA NIGHT performance of WHITE GIRL IN DANGER on Tuesday, March 28 at 7pm, co-hosted by Soap Opera Digest.

From This Author - Bruce Glikas


Photos: Olivia Holt & Company Take First Bows in CHICAGO on BroadwayPhotos: Olivia Holt & Company Take First Bows in CHICAGO on Broadway
April 11, 2023

The Broadway musical Chicago welcomed actress and singer Olivia Holt making her Broadway debut in the role of 'Roxie Hart' beginning last night, Monday, April 10 at the Ambassador Theatre. BroadwayWorld was there for her first show and you can check out photos of her taking her bows!
Photos: The Cast Arrives on the Red Carpet at Opening Night of SHUCKEDPhotos: The Cast Arrives on the Red Carpet at Opening Night of SHUCKED
April 6, 2023

Shucked is officially open at the Nederlander Theatre and BroadwayWorld was on the red carpet for all of the excitement on opening night. Check out photos of the cast's arrivals!
Photos: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of SHUCKEDPhotos: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of SHUCKED
April 5, 2023

Shucked is officially open at the Nederlander Theatre! The stars came out to celebrate yesterday and BroadwayWorld was on the red carpet for all of the excitement. Check out photos below!
Photos: Go Inside SHUCKED Opening Night Curtain CallPhotos: Go Inside SHUCKED Opening Night Curtain Call
April 5, 2023

See photos from the opening night curtain call of Shucked on Broadway!
Photos: The Cast of GREY HOUSE Meets the PressPhotos: The Cast of GREY HOUSE Meets the Press
April 4, 2023

Grey House begins performances on Saturday, April 29, 2023, and officially opens on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Lyceum Theatre (149 West 45th Street) on Broadway. Check out photos of the cast meeting the press here!
share