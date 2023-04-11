Photos: Go Inside WHITE GIRL IN DANGER Opening Night
The limited 8-week run will play through Sunday, May 21, 2023.
The World Premiere of Michael R. Jackson's new musical, White Girl in Danger, presented by Vineyard Theatre and Second Stage Theater is now officially open at Second Stage's Off-Broadway home, the Tony Kiser Theater (305 West 43rd Street). The limited 8-week run will play through Sunday, May 21, 2023.
See photos from opening night below!
WHITE GIRL IN DANGER is directed by Tony Award nominee Lileana Blain-Cruz (The Skin of Our Teeth) and choreographed by Raja Feather Kelly (A Strange Loop, 2ST's We're Gonna Die).
Tune in to the epic and viciously funny new musical White Girl in Danger from Michael R. Jackson, the Tony® Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning creator of A Strange Loop (2022 Tony Award Winner for Best Musical). It's a fever dream mashup of classic daytime and primetime soap operas, Lifetime movies, and red-hot melodrama.
The citizens of the soap opera town Allwhite face high-stakes drama and intrigue all the days of their lives. But Keesha Gibbs and the other Blackgrounds have been relegated to backburner stories of slavery and police violence for all of theirs. Keesha is determined to step out of the Blackground and into the center of Allwhite's juiciest stories. Can Keesha handle the Allwhite attention-especially from the Allwhite Killer on the loose? What role do the other Blackgrounds play in Keesha's Allwhite schemes? And just whose story is this anyway? Find out at White Girl in Danger.
The Cast & Creative Team of "White Girl in Danger"
Alyse Alan Louis, Choreographer Raja Feather Kelly, Vincent Jamal Hooper, Tarra Conner Jones, Eric William Morris, Molly Hager, Latoya Edwards, Kayla Davion, Jennifer Fouché, Liz Lark Brown, Morgan Siobhan Green, Playwright/Composer Michael R. Jackson, James Jackson Jr., Lauren Marcus and Director Lileana Blain-Cruz
The Cast & Company of "White Girl in Danger"
Lauren Marcus, Molly Hager, and Alyse Alan Louis
Kayla Davion, Jennifer Fouche, and Morgan Siobhan Green
Tarra Conner Jones, James Jackson Jr., and LaDonna Burns
Choreographer Raja Feather Kelly, Playwright/Composer Michael R. Jackson and Director Lileana Blain-Cruz
Playwright/Composer Michael R. Jackson
Michael R. Jackson and Vineyard Theater Co-Artistic Director Sarah Stern
Vineyard Theater Co-Artistic Director Sarah Stern and Vineyard Theater Managing Director Suzanne Appel
Terri Garber
Sophie von Haselberg and Sarah Steele
James Jackson Jr.
Playwright/Composer Michael R. Jackson and James Jackson Jr.
Choreographer Raja Feather Kelly, Playwright/Composer Michael R. Jackson, Second Stage President/Artistic Director and Director Lileana Blain-Cruz
Vineyard Theater Co-Artistic Director Sarah Stern, Playwright/Composer Michael R. Jackson, Director Lileana Blain-Cruz, Choreographer Raja Feather Kelly and Vineyard Theater Co-Artistic Director Douglas Aibel
Director Lileana Blain-Cruz
Associate Director Kayla Amani
Choreographer Raja Feather Kelly and Director Lileana Blain-Cruz
Choreographer Raja Feather Kelly
Eric William Morris
Eric William Morris and Alyse Alan Louis
Molly Hager and mom Terri Garber
Playwright/Composer Michael R. Jackson and Molly Hager
Company Manager Christian Palomares
LaDonna Burns
Shane Donovan and Hannah Shankman
Brandon Uranowitz and Molly Hager
Jay Armstrong Johnson and Molly Hager
Trevor Beaulieu, Mtume Gant and Playwright/Composer Michael R. Jackson
Stage Management, Company Management and Crew of "White Girl in Danger"
Playwright/Composer Michael R. Jackson and Molly Hager