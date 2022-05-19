Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for THE ORCHARD Featuring Jessica Hecht, Mikhail Baryshnikov & More
The Orchard is a hybrid piece of theater and can be seen in two formats: Live & In-Person at the Baryshnikov Arts Center and The Virtual Experience - Online. The limited engagement of The Orchard begins previews on May 31 with opening night set for June 16 and will run through July 3.
Check out rehearsal photos below!
The cast of The Orchard features Jessica Hecht, Elise Kibler, Juliet Brett, Darya Denisova, John McGinty, Nael Nacer, Mark Nelson, Mikhail Baryshnikov, and director Igor Golyak.
The Orchard invites us into the fragile world of a family yearning for connection and struggling with the end of their world as they know it. Threatened with foreclosure and the loss of their beloved orchard, they face unstoppable, destructive forces that dismantle their lives like the breaking of a string.
Photo credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy
Sara Stackhouse
Igor Golyak (Director, Conceiver and Adapter)
Igor Golyak
The Orchard Set piece
Mikhail Baryshnikov
Elise Kibler and Jessica Hecht
Jessica Hecht and Elise Kibler
Elise Kibler, Mark Nelson and Jessica Hecht
Elise Kibler, Mark Nelson and Jessica Hecht
Jessica Hecht and John McGinty
John McGinty and Jessica Hecht
Mikhail Baryshnikov and Jessica Hecht
Darya Denisova
The Cast of The Orchard-Nael Nacer, Elise Kibler, John McGinty, Mark Nelson, Daria Denisova, Jessica Hecht, Juliet Brett and Mikhail Baryshnikov
Mark Nelson, Jessica Hecht and Juliet Brett
Mikhail Baryshnikov
The Cast of The Orchard-Nael Nacer, Elise Kibler, John McGinty, Mark Nelson, Daria Denisova, Jessica Hecht, Juliet Brett and Mikhail Baryshnikov