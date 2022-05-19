Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for THE ORCHARD Featuring Jessica Hecht, Mikhail Baryshnikov & More

The Orchard is a hybrid piece of theater and can be seen in two formats: Live & In-Person at the Baryshnikov Arts Center and The Virtual Experience - Online. The limited engagement of The Orchard begins previews on May 31 with opening night set for June 16 and will run through July 3.

Check out rehearsal photos below!

The cast of The Orchard features Jessica Hecht, Elise Kibler, Juliet Brett, Darya Denisova, John McGinty, Nael Nacer, Mark Nelson, Mikhail Baryshnikov, and director Igor Golyak.

The Orchard invites us into the fragile world of a family yearning for connection and struggling with the end of their world as they know it. Threatened with foreclosure and the loss of their beloved orchard, they face unstoppable, destructive forces that dismantle their lives like the breaking of a string.

Photo credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy



