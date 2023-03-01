Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for Michael R. Jackson's WHITE GIRL IN DANGER

White Girl in Danger will begin previews on March 15, 2023 and will officially open on April 10, 2023 at the Tony Kiser Theater.

Mar. 01, 2023  

The World Premiere of Michael R. Jackson's new musical, White Girl in Danger, presented by Vineyard Theatre and Second Stage Theater will begin previews on March 15, 2023 and will officially open on April 10, 2023 at Second Stage's Off-Broadway home, the Tony Kiser Theater (305 West 43rd Street). The limited 8-week run will play through Sunday, May 21, 2023.

See rehearsal photos below!

WHITE GIRL IN DANGER will be directed by Tony Award nominee Lileana Blain-Cruz (The Skin of Our Teeth) and choreographed by Raja Feather Kelly (A Strange Loop, 2ST's We're Gonna Die).

Tune in to the epic and viciously funny new musical White Girl in Danger from Michael R. Jackson, the Tony® Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning creator of A Strange Loop (2022 Tony Award Winner for Best Musical). It's a fever dream mashup of classic daytime and primetime soap operas, Lifetime movies, and red-hot melodrama.

The citizens of the soap opera town Allwhite face high-stakes drama and intrigue all the days of their lives. But Keesha Gibbs and the other Blackgrounds have been relegated to backburner stories of slavery and police violence for all of theirs. Keesha is determined to step out of the Blackground and into the center of Allwhite's juiciest stories. Can Keesha handle the Allwhite attention-especially from the Allwhite Killer on the loose? What role do the other Blackgrounds play in Keesha's Allwhite schemes? And just whose story is this anyway? Find out at White Girl in Danger.

Photo Credit: Marc J. Franklin

White Girl in Danger
Lileana Blain-Cruz and Vincent Jamal Hooper

White Girl in Danger
Kayla Amani, Latoya Edwards

White Girl in Danger
Raja Feather Kelly and the company

White Girl in Danger
Lauren Marcus

White Girl in Danger
Vincent Jamal Hooper

White Girl in Danger
Eric William Morris

White Girl in Danger
Molly Hager

White Girl in Danger
Eric William Morris

White Girl in Danger
Latoya Edwards

White Girl in Danger
Tarra Conner Jones and Latoya Edwards

White Girl in Danger
Alyse Alan Louis, Lauren Marcus, Tarra Conner Jones, Molly Hager

White Girl in Danger
Tarra Conner Jones

White Girl in Danger
Michael R. Jackson

White Girl in Danger
Alyse Alan Louis, Lauren Marcus, Molly Hager

White Girl in Danger
Michael R. Jackson, Lileana Blain-Cruz

White Girl in Danger
Molly Hager, Lileana Blain-Cruz

White Girl in Danger
Latoya Edwards, Molly Hager

White Girl in Danger
Alyse Alan Louis, Latoya Edwards

White Girl in Danger
Michael R. Jackson

White Girl in Danger
Jennifer Fouche

White Girl in Danger
Liz Lark Brown

White Girl in Danger
Lileana Blain-Cruz, Michael R. Jackson

White Girl in Danger
James Jackson Jr.

White Girl in Danger
Lileana Blain-Cruz

White Girl in Danger
Kayla Davion and the Company

White Girl in Danger
Michael R. Jackson and the company

White Girl in Danger
Raja Feather Kelly, James Jackson Jr.

White Girl in Danger
Lileana Blain-Cruz, Michael R. Jackson, Raja Feather Kelly

White Girl in Danger
Raja Feather Kelly, Raja Feather Kelly

White Girl in Danger
Morgan Siobhan Green




