Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for Michael R. Jackson's WHITE GIRL IN DANGER
The World Premiere of Michael R. Jackson's new musical, White Girl in Danger, presented by Vineyard Theatre and Second Stage Theater will begin previews on March 15, 2023 and will officially open on April 10, 2023 at Second Stage's Off-Broadway home, the Tony Kiser Theater (305 West 43rd Street). The limited 8-week run will play through Sunday, May 21, 2023.
See rehearsal photos below!
WHITE GIRL IN DANGER will be directed by Tony Award nominee Lileana Blain-Cruz (The Skin of Our Teeth) and choreographed by Raja Feather Kelly (A Strange Loop, 2ST's We're Gonna Die).
Tune in to the epic and viciously funny new musical White Girl in Danger from Michael R. Jackson, the Tony® Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning creator of A Strange Loop (2022 Tony Award Winner for Best Musical). It's a fever dream mashup of classic daytime and primetime soap operas, Lifetime movies, and red-hot melodrama.
The citizens of the soap opera town Allwhite face high-stakes drama and intrigue all the days of their lives. But Keesha Gibbs and the other Blackgrounds have been relegated to backburner stories of slavery and police violence for all of theirs. Keesha is determined to step out of the Blackground and into the center of Allwhite's juiciest stories. Can Keesha handle the Allwhite attention-especially from the Allwhite Killer on the loose? What role do the other Blackgrounds play in Keesha's Allwhite schemes? And just whose story is this anyway? Find out at White Girl in Danger.
Photo Credit: Marc J. Franklin
Lileana Blain-Cruz and Vincent Jamal Hooper
Kayla Amani, Latoya Edwards
Raja Feather Kelly and the company
Eric William Morris
Tarra Conner Jones and Latoya Edwards
Alyse Alan Louis, Lauren Marcus, Tarra Conner Jones, Molly Hager
Alyse Alan Louis, Lauren Marcus, Molly Hager
Michael R. Jackson, Lileana Blain-Cruz
Molly Hager, Lileana Blain-Cruz
Alyse Alan Louis, Latoya Edwards
Lileana Blain-Cruz, Michael R. Jackson
James Jackson Jr.
Kayla Davion and the Company
Michael R. Jackson and the company
Raja Feather Kelly, James Jackson Jr.
Lileana Blain-Cruz, Michael R. Jackson, Raja Feather Kelly
Raja Feather Kelly, Raja Feather Kelly