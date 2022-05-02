Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of ¡AMERICANO! at New World Stages

¡Americano! is the true story - the life, the challenges, and the trials - of Tony Valdovinos, a DREAMer brought to America by his parents when he was two years old.

May. 2, 2022  

¡Americano!, a new American musical officially opened last night at New World Stages (340 West 50th Street). The show will play a limited engagement through June 19.

Check out photos from opening night below!

¡Americano! is the true story - the life, the challenges, and the trials - of Tony Valdovinos, a DREAMer brought to America by his parents when he was two years old. Inspired by 9/11, on his 18th birthday Tony walked into a Marine Corps recruitment office to enlist, only to discover his parents hadn't told him he was an undocumented immigrant. But Tony did not give up on his dream to serve the only country he had ever known. Instead, he discovered alternatively powerful ways to serve and inspire by combating voter suppression and galvanizing a community to fight for representation in government.

Photo credit: Russ Rowland

¡Americano!
The company

¡Americano!
Justin Figueroa, Lucas Coatney and Yassmin Alers

¡Americano!
Ryan Reyes and Carolina Miranda

¡Americano!
Johanna Carlisle-Zepeda and Alex Paez

¡Americano!
Legna Cedillo

¡Americano!
Sean Ewing

¡Americano!
Opening Night Celebration

¡Americano!
Tony Valdovinos (behind the cake) and the company

¡Americano!
The company

¡Americano!
The men's ensemble

¡Americano!
The women of ¡Americano!

¡Americano!
Tony Valdovinos (left) and company members

¡Americano!
Sean Ewing

¡Americano!
Sean Ewing and Legna Cedillo

¡Americano!
Sean Ewing and Johanna Carlisle-Zepeda

¡Americano!
Pablo Torres and Alessandro J. Lopez

¡Americano!
Alessandro J. Lopez and Tony Valdovinos

¡Americano!
Robbie Seranno, Lannie Rubio, Henry Julián Gendron, Megan Elyse Fulmer

¡Americano!
Lucas Coatney and Sean Ewing

¡Americano!
Lannie Rubio, Henry Julián Gendron and Alessandro J. Lopez

¡Americano!
Yassmin Alers and Rubén Flores

¡Americano!
The company





Related Articles


More Hot Stories For You