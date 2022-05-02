Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of ¡AMERICANO! at New World Stages
¡Americano!, a new American musical officially opened last night at New World Stages (340 West 50th Street). The show will play a limited engagement through June 19.
¡Americano! is the true story - the life, the challenges, and the trials - of Tony Valdovinos, a DREAMer brought to America by his parents when he was two years old. Inspired by 9/11, on his 18th birthday Tony walked into a Marine Corps recruitment office to enlist, only to discover his parents hadn't told him he was an undocumented immigrant. But Tony did not give up on his dream to serve the only country he had ever known. Instead, he discovered alternatively powerful ways to serve and inspire by combating voter suppression and galvanizing a community to fight for representation in government.
Photo credit: Russ Rowland
The company
Justin Figueroa, Lucas Coatney and Yassmin Alers
Ryan Reyes and Carolina Miranda
Johanna Carlisle-Zepeda and Alex Paez
Opening Night Celebration
Tony Valdovinos (behind the cake) and the company
The company
The men's ensemble
The women of ¡Americano!
Tony Valdovinos (left) and company members
Sean Ewing and Johanna Carlisle-Zepeda
Pablo Torres and Alessandro J. Lopez
Alessandro J. Lopez and Tony Valdovinos
Robbie Seranno, Lannie Rubio, Henry Julián Gendron, Megan Elyse Fulmer
Lannie Rubio, Henry Julián Gendron and Alessandro J. Lopez
Yassmin Alers and Rubén Flores
The company