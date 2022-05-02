Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of ¡AMERICANO! at New World Stages

¡Americano!, a new American musical officially opened last night at New World Stages (340 West 50th Street). The show will play a limited engagement through June 19.

¡Americano! is the true story - the life, the challenges, and the trials - of Tony Valdovinos, a DREAMer brought to America by his parents when he was two years old. Inspired by 9/11, on his 18th birthday Tony walked into a Marine Corps recruitment office to enlist, only to discover his parents hadn't told him he was an undocumented immigrant. But Tony did not give up on his dream to serve the only country he had ever known. Instead, he discovered alternatively powerful ways to serve and inspire by combating voter suppression and galvanizing a community to fight for representation in government.