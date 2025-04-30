Photos: Glenn Close Sees Nicole Scherzinger in SUNSET BOULEVARD - Two Norma Desmonds Meet

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Glenn Close, Broadway's first Norma Desmond, went to see Nicole Scherzinger in the current Broadway revival last night. See BroadwayWorld's photos of their first meeting backstage at the St. James Theatre. Also in attendance were Neil Meron and Laverne Cox, who was back for a second viewing after opening night.

Close, who won a Tony Award for playing the role in its first Broadway run and later reprised her role in a 2017 revival, took to Instagram to share her thoughts on the "thrilling" production.

"The entire production blew me away. I LOVED meeting Nicole, Tom Francis and many members of the ensemble backstage afterwards. Nicole and I really bonded over our love for Norma Desmond, arguably THE greatest role ever written for a woman. You can't approach Norma with a faint heart. She tests your metal, demands that you dig deep. Nicole's performance is an act of raw artistry and astounding bravery. Bravo Nicole, Tom and all those who gifted me with an extraordinary theater experience. Dearest love and profound thanks to you all," her caption read.

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Sunset Blvd., directed by two-time Tony Award® nominee and multiple Olivier Award winner Jamie Lloyd, is playing an extended limited engagement on Broadway at the St. James Theatre through Sunday, July 13 only starring Olivier Award winner and Grammy Award nominee Nicole Scherzinger as ‘Norma Desmond,’ 2024 Olivier Award winner Tom Francis as ‘Joe Gillis,’ 2024 Olivier Award nominee Grace Hodgett Young as ‘Betty Schaefer,’ and Olivier Award winner and 2024 Olivier nominee David Thaxton as ‘Max Von Mayerling.’

The creative team for Sunset Blvd. includes Soutra Gilmour (set and costume design), Fabian Aloise (choreography), Alan Williams (music supervisor and music director), Jack Knowles (lighting design), Adam Fisher (sound design), Nathan Amzi and Joe Ransom (video design and cinematography), Cheryl Thomas (hair and makeup design), Ann James (intimacy coordinator), Jim Carnahan CSA and Jason Thinger CSA (U.S. casting director), and Stuart Burt CDG (U.K. casting director).

Photos: Bruce Glikas

