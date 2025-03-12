Photos: GYPSY Welcomes Oprah Winfrey For A Backstage Visit

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Oprah Winfrey embraced six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald and the cast of Gypsy backstage at the Majestic Theatre on Broadway this past Tuesday night after watching the performance. Check out photos from her visit with the cast.

Sitting next to BFF Gayle King, Oprah was moved to tears sharing her appreciation of George C. Wolfe's critically acclaimed revival. Wolfe and Winfrey have previously worked together on The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks.

Oprah is not the only VIP audience member who has been entertained by Gypsy. Recently, Vice President Kamala Harris, and First Lady Michelle Obama have also made their way to the Majestic to take in the show.

Other VIPs in the Gypsy audience recently have included Jennifer Lopez, Drew Barrymore, Diana Ross, Robert DeNiro, Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell, Patti LuPone, Patrick Wilson, Jennifer Holiday, Victor Garber, Doug Emhoff, and many more.