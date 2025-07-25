Photos: GINGER TWINSIES Celebrates Its Star-Studded Opening Night

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Thursday, July 24th, the World Premiere production of Ginger Twinsies opened Off-Broadway at the Orpheum Theatre. Written and directed by Kevin Zak, is a deliriously clever send-up of the beloved 1998 film The Parent Trap. Check out photos from opening night!

The cast was joined by many familiar faces including Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Busy Phillips, the Parent Trap's OG Meredith Blake Elaine Hendrix, Camryn Manheim, Ingrid Michaelson, Marla Mindelle, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Constantine Rousouli, and more.

The stacked lineup of hilarious New York actors and comedians bringing double trouble to Ginger Twinsies includes Russell Daniels as Annie, Aneesa Folds as Hallie, Jimmy Ray Bennett as Martin, Lakisha May as Elizabeth James, Grace Reiter as Chessy, Phillip Taratula as Meredith Blake, Matthew Wilkas as Nick, and Mitch Wood as Lizard/Others. Mike Liebenson, Omolade Wey, and Casey Whyland round out the cast as understudies.

Photo Credit: Valerie Terranova