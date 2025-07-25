Photos: GINGER TWINSIES Celebrates Its Star-Studded Opening Night

The cast was joined by many familiar faces including Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Busy Phillips, and more.
On Thursday, July 24th, the World Premiere production of Ginger Twinsies opened Off-Broadway at the Orpheum Theatre. Written and directed by Kevin Zak, is a deliriously clever send-up of the beloved 1998 film The Parent Trap. Check out photos from opening night!
The cast was joined by many familiar faces including Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Busy Phillips, the Parent Trap's OG Meredith Blake Elaine Hendrix, Camryn Manheim, Ingrid Michaelson, Marla Mindelle, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Constantine Rousouli, and more.
The stacked lineup of hilarious New York actors and comedians bringing double trouble to Ginger Twinsies includes Russell Daniels as Annie, Aneesa Folds as Hallie, Jimmy Ray Bennett as Martin, Lakisha May as Elizabeth James, Grace Reiter as Chessy, Phillip Taratula as Meredith Blake, Matthew Wilkas as Nick, and Mitch Wood as Lizard/Others. Mike Liebenson, Omolade Wey, and Casey Whyland round out the cast as understudies.
Photo Credit: Valerie Terranova
Elaine Hendrix, Kevin Zak, and Cast of Ginger Twinsies
Barrett Wilbert Weed, Elaine Hendrix, and Mitch Wood
Lin Manuel Miranda and Aneesa Folds
Constantine Rosouli, Marla Mindelle, and Elaine Hendrix
Solea Pfeiffer and Tyler Joseph Ellis
Nathaniel Hill and Vinicius Freitas
Joe Pantoliano and guest
Marla Mindelle and Nadia Quinn
Celia Keenan Bolger, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and Sarah Saltzman
Constantine Rousouli and John Riddle
Chris Sullivan and guest
Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Celia Keenan Bolger
Gus Kenworthy and Andrew Rigby
The Cast of Ginger Twinsies
Lin Manuel Miranda and Celia Keenan Bolger
Lin Manuel Miranda
Russell Daniels and Aneesa Folds
Alex Timbers and Rebekah Greer Melocik
The Cast of Ginger Twinsies
The Company of Ginger Twinsies
Elaine Hendrix and Camryn Manheim
Elaine Hendrix and Philip Taratula
Ginger Twinsies Curtain Call
Jenny Steingart, Elaine Hendrix, Kevin Zak, Preston Whieway, and Mandy Hackett
Jenny Steingart, Preston Whiteway, and Mandy Hackett
Jimmy Ray Bennett
Jordan E Cooper and Elaine Hendrix
The Producers of Ginger Twinsies
Opening Night of Ginger Twinsies
Opening Night of Ginger Twinsies
Opening Night of Ginger Twinsies
Philip Taratula