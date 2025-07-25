 tracking pixel
Photos: GINGER TWINSIES Celebrates Its Star-Studded Opening Night

Jul. 25, 2025
On Thursday, July 24th, the World Premiere production of Ginger Twinsies opened Off-Broadway at the Orpheum Theatre. Written and directed by Kevin Zak, is a deliriously clever send-up of the beloved 1998 film The Parent Trap. Check out photos from opening night!

The cast was joined by many familiar faces including Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Busy Phillips, the Parent Trap's OG Meredith Blake Elaine Hendrix, Camryn Manheim, Ingrid Michaelson, Marla Mindelle, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Constantine Rousouli, and more. 

The stacked lineup of hilarious New York actors and comedians bringing double trouble to Ginger Twinsies includes Russell Daniels as Annie, Aneesa Folds as Hallie, Jimmy Ray Bennett as Martin, Lakisha May as Elizabeth James, Grace Reiter as Chessy, Phillip Taratula as Meredith Blake, Matthew Wilkas as Nick, and Mitch Wood as Lizard/Others. Mike Liebenson, Omolade Wey, and Casey Whyland round out the cast as understudies.  

Photo Credit: Valerie Terranova

Elaine Hendrix, Kevin Zak, and Cast of Ginger Twinsies

Barrett Wilbert Weed, Elaine Hendrix, and Mitch Wood

Lin Manuel Miranda and Aneesa Folds

Constantine Rosouli, Marla Mindelle, and Elaine Hendrix

Solea Pfeiffer and Tyler Joseph Ellis

Nathaniel Hill and Vinicius Freitas

Joe Pantoliano and guest

Marla Mindelle and Nadia Quinn

Celia Keenan Bolger, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and Sarah Saltzman

Alysha Umphress

Greg Hildreth

Jake Wilson

Constantine Rousouli and John Riddle

Chris Sullivan and guest

Jesse Robb

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Celia Keenan Bolger

Gus Kenworthy and Andrew Rigby

The Cast of Ginger Twinsies

Kevin Zak

Lin Manuel Miranda and Celia Keenan Bolger

Lin Manuel Miranda

Russell Daniels and Aneesa Folds

Elaine Hendrix

Alex Timbers and Rebekah Greer Melocik

Aneesa Folds

Barrett Wilbert Weed

Busy Phillips

Camryn Manheim

The Cast of Ginger Twinsies

Cody Renard Richard

The Company of Ginger Twinsies

Elaine Hendrix and Camryn Manheim

Elaine Hendrix and Philip Taratula

Florencia Cuenca

Gaby Diaz and Ben Tyler Cook

Ginger Twinsies Curtain Call

Grace Reiter

Grey Henson

Ingrid Michaelson

Jenny Steingart, Elaine Hendrix, Kevin Zak, Preston Whieway, and Mandy Hackett

Jenny Steingart, Preston Whiteway, and Mandy Hackett

Jimmy Ray Bennett

Jordan E Cooper and Elaine Hendrix

Kenny Leon

Lakisha May

The Producers of Ginger Twinsies

Matthew Wilkas

Mitch Wood and Grace Reiter

Mitch Wood

Opening Night of Ginger Twinsies

Opening Night of Ginger Twinsies

Opening Night of Ginger Twinsies

Philip Taratula

Robert Horn and Kevin Cahoon

Russell Daniels

Solea Pfeiffer



