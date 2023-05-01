Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Frankie Valli & Rosie O'Donnell Visit A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL

A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical is a thrilling look at an artist's search for himself and a celebration of the enduring power of his music.

May. 01, 2023  

See photos of Frankie Valli & Rosie O'Donnell at A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical below!

This is the story of that Brooklyn kid who made it big and took us all along for the ride. From those exhilarating early days in New York to the sold-out spectacles that defined his career, A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical explores the life of a rock icon through the music that made him "a national treasure" (Los Angeles Times).

The story of the legendary Neil Diamond comes to life on stage in an uplifting new Broadway musical, A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical, featuring all his hit songs including "Sweet Caroline," "America," and "Cracklin' Rosie."

The grandson of Jewish and Polish immigrants, Brooklyn born and raised, Neil Diamond was a New York kid down to his boots, strumming his guitar on the steps of Erasmus High School on Flatbush Avenue. 1960s America was hungry for change and so was he. He landed a gig selling songs for fifty bucks a week in the legendary Tin Pan Alley's Brill Building. At night he honed his voice on stage at the Village's Bitter End, but knew he was destined for something greater. This was New York, after all. City of dreams. Full of life and opportunity where anyone could write their story. And so he did, in song after song.

10 Top 10 Hits. 140 million albums sold. His 1972 concert and live album Hot August Night sung in front of 5,000 screaming fans catapulted him to fame as the ultimate entertainer. He sang his way to a Grammy Award, into the Rock and Roll and Songwriters Halls of Fame, then topped it off with a Lifetime Achievement Grammy and the Kennedy Center Honors.

Directed by Tony Award® winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening, Hedwig and the Angry Inch), choreographed by Olivier Award winner Steven Hoggett (Once, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), and written by four-time Academy Award nominee Anthony McCarten (Bohemian Rhapsody, The Two Popes), A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical is a thrilling look at an artist's search for himself and a celebration of the enduring power of his music.

The design team for A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical on Broadway features Tony Award winner David Rockwell (scenic design), Tony Award nominee Emilio Sosa (costume design), four-time Tony Award winner Kevin Adams (lighting design), Tony Award winner Jessica Paz (sound design), and Luc Verschueren (hair and wig design). The production has music supervision and arrangements by Sonny Paladino, incidental music and dance music arrangements by Brian Usifer, vocal design by AnnMarie Milazzo, and orchestrations by Bob Gaudio, Sonny Paladino, and Brian Usifer. The team also includes Bonnie Panson (production stage manager), Jamie Harrison (illusion consultant), Kathy Fabian (properties designer), Jim Carnahan, CSA (casting), and Ryan Conway of Architect Theatrical (general manager).A Beautiful Noise
Will Swenson and Frankie Valli

A Beautiful Noise
Mark Jacoby, Linda Powell, Will Swenson, Rosie O'Donnell and Robyn Hurder

A Beautiful Noise
Frankie Valli, Jackie Jacobs & The cast of "A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical"

A Beautiful Noise
Linda Powell, Mark Jacoby, Frankie Valli, Will Swenson and Robyn Hurde

A Beautiful Noise
Linda Powell, Mark Jacoby, Will Swenson, Robyn Hurder, Frankie Valli & The cast of "A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical"

A Beautiful Noise
Frankie Valli & The cast of "A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical"

A Beautiful Noise
Linda Powell, Mark Jacoby, Frankie Valli, Will Swenson and Robyn Hurder

A Beautiful Noise
Rosie O'Donnell & The cast of "A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical"

A Beautiful Noise
Rosie O'Donnell

A Beautiful Noise
Producer Ken Davenport and Rosie O'Donnell

A Beautiful Noise
Mark Jacoby, Robyn Hurder, Rosie O'Donnell, Will Swenson and Linda Powell






Related Stories
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Gives Parkinsons Foundation Donation Photo
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Gives Parkinson's Foundation Donation
The producing team behind the Broadway hit, A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical, has raised $500,000 in honor of legendary singer, songwriter and performer Neil Diamond and the one million people in the U.S. living with Parkinson's disease.
Video: Neil Diamond Talks Life with Parkinsons and A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Photo
Video: Neil Diamond Talks Life with Parkinson's and A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Watch Neil Diamond discuss his journey with Parkinson's disease and A BEAUTIFUL NOISE on Broadway on CBS Sunday Morning.
Video: Neil Diamond To Open up About Parkinsons & More on CBS Photo
Video: Neil Diamond To Open up About Parkinson's & More on CBS
Watch a preview of Neil Diamond's emotional interview with Anthony Mason for CBS SUNDAY MORNING.
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024 Photo
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024
A multi-year North American Tour of A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical will conduct technical rehearsals and launch at the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) in Providence, RI in the Fall of 2024.

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
A Beautiful Noise Unisex Logo Broadway Tee

A Beautiful Noise Unisex Logo Broadway Tee

A Beautiful Noise Unisex Logo Jean Jacket

A Beautiful Noise Unisex Logo Jean Jacket

Beautiful Noise Program Book

Beautiful Noise Program Book

Beautiful Noise Sweet Caroline Pin

Beautiful Noise Sweet Caroline Pin




From This Author - Bruce Glikas


Photos: Julianne Hough Visits SIX on BroadwayPhotos: Julianne Hough Visits SIX on Broadway
May 1, 2023

See photos of Julianne Hough visiting Six on Broadway!
Photos: Barry Manilow Visits GOODNIGHT, OSCAR on BroadwayPhotos: Barry Manilow Visits GOODNIGHT, OSCAR on Broadway
May 1, 2023

Check out photos of Barry Manilow visiting Good Night, Oscar on Broadway!
Photos: Frankie Valli & Rosie O'Donnell Visit A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICALPhotos: Frankie Valli & Rosie O'Donnell Visit A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL
May 1, 2023

See photos of Frankie Valli & Rosie O'Donnell at A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical.
Photos: Marissa Jaret Winokur, Alex Edelman & Hunter Schafer Visit LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORSPhotos: Marissa Jaret Winokur, Alex Edelman & Hunter Schafer Visit LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
May 1, 2023

See photos of Marissa Jaret Winokur, Alex Edelman and Hunter Schafer at Little Shop of Horrors!
Photos: Glenn Close Visits SHUCKED on BroadwayPhotos: Glenn Close Visits SHUCKED on Broadway
May 1, 2023

Check out a photo of Glenn Close visiting Shucked on Broadway!
share