SIX the Musical
Photos: First Look at the Queens of SIX's North American Tour Boleyn Company

The Boleyn tour is stopping in Las Vegas, Tucson, Houston, Dallas, and more!

Oct. 03, 2022  

The "Boleyn Tour" of SIX is on the road! The cast features Gerianne Pérez as Catherine of Aragon, Zan Berube as Anne Boleyn, Amina Faye as Jane Seymour, Terica Marie as Anna of Cleves, Aline Mayagoitia as Katherine Howard, and Sydney Parra as Catherine Parr. The cast also includes Aryn Bohannon, Jana Larell Glover, Taylor Pearlstein and Cecilia Snow.

Get a first look at the Queens below!

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power!

This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!  Featuring an all-woman cast and all-woman band, SIX has won 23 awards in the 2021/2022 Broadway season, including the Tony Award for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical. 

Photo credit: Joan Marcus

SIX (Boleyn Tour)
Sydney Parra (center)

SIX (Boleyn Tour)
The North American Tour Boleyn Company of SIX

SIX (Boleyn Tour)
The North American Tour Boleyn Company of SIX

SIX (Boleyn Tour)
Terica Marie (center)

SIX (Boleyn Tour)
Zan Berube (center)

SIX (Boleyn Tour)
Aline Mayagoitia

SIX (Boleyn Tour)
The North American Tour Boleyn Company of SIX

SIX (Boleyn Tour)
Gerianne Pérez

SIX (Boleyn Tour)
Amina Faye




