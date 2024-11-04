Photos: First Look at the New Cast of STEREOPHONIC on Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



All new photos have been released of the new cast of Stereophonic on Broadway! Now extended through January 12, 2025, Stereophonic stars Benjamin Anthony Anderson, Tony Award winner Will Brill, Andrew Butler, Amy Forsyth, Rebecca Naomi Jones, and Chris Stack. Directed by Tony winner Daniel Aukin, written by Tony winner David Adjmi, and with music by Grammy Award winner Will Butler, Stereophonic is now playing at the Golden Theatre.

Stereophonic produced by Sue Wagner, John Johnson, Seaview, Sonia Friedman Productions, Linden Productions, and Ashley Melone & Nick Mills.

Stereophonic is the most Tony-nominated play of all time and the winner of five Tony Awards including Best Play.

The original cast recording of Stereophonic was released digitally through Sony Masterworks Broadway on May 10, with the physical CD released on June 14. The limited edition vinyl album is available for preorder now.

Stereophonic mines the agony and the ecstasy of creation as it zooms in on a music studio in 1976. Here, an up-and-coming rock band recording a new album finds itself suddenly on the cusp of superstardom. The ensuing pressures could spark their breakup — or their breakthrough. In Stereophonic, Adjmi invites the audience to immerse themselves—with fly-on-the-wall intimacy—in the powder keg process of a band on the brink of blowing up.

The Stereophonic creative team includes Tony Award nominee David Zinn (scenic designer), Tony Award nominee Enver Chakartash (costume designer), Tony Award nominee Jiyoun Chang(lighting designer), Tony Award nominees Butler and Justin Craig (orchestrations) Tony Award nominee Ryan Rumery (sound designer), Justin Craig (music director), and Gigi Buffington (voice, text, and dialect coach). Casting is by Taylor Williams, CSA; Alaine Alldaffer, CSA; Lisa Donadio, CSA.

Photo Credit: Julieta Cervantes