Photos: First Look at Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds & Octavia Spencer in SPIRITED Movie Musical

Spirited will be released on Apple TV+ this holiday season.

Mar. 8, 2022  

Apple today unveiled a glimpse at its highly anticipated slate of original films set to premiere over the next year, including a first look at "Spirited," the modern musical rendition of Charles Dickens' classic holiday story "A Christmas Carol" starring Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer.

Check out the film's stars in new photos from the film below! Spirited will be released on Apple TV+ this holiday season.

The new film will feature music by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, plus newcomers Sukari Jones, Khiyon Hursey and Mark Sonnenblick. Daddy's Home screenwriters Sean Anders and John Morris wrote and directed the film.

A Christmas Carol recounts the story of Ebenezer Scrooge, an elderly curmudgeon and local creditor who is visited by the three spirits of Christmas to remind him of the people and events that shaped him, bring his moral failings to light, and foretell of his legacy after death if he doesn't learn to love his fellow man.

