Photos: First Look at WAITING FOR GODOT with Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter

The strictly limited engagement is set to open at Broadway’s Hudson Theatre (141 West 44th Street) on Sunday, September 28.

By: Sep. 13, 2025
Ahead of first preview tonight, producers have released first look photos for Tony Award® and multiple Olivier Award®-winning director/producer Jamie Lloyd’s new production of Samuel Beckett’s masterpiece Waiting for Godot starring Keanu Reeves as ‘Estragon’ and Alex Winter as ‘Vladimir.’ The strictly limited engagement is set to open at Broadway’s Hudson Theatre (141 West 44th Street) on Sunday, September 28.

Starring Keanu Reeves as ‘Estragon’ and Alex Winter as ‘Vladimir,' the production will also feature Brandon J. Dirden as ‘Pozzo,'  Michael Patrick Thornton as ‘Lucky,’ with Zaynn Arora and Eric Williams who will share the role of ‘A Boy.’ The cast is completed by understudies Jesse Aaronson and Franklin Bongjio. Meet the cast of Waiting For Godot below! 

Beckett’s masterpiece, Waiting For Godot, is acknowledged as one of the greatest plays of the 20th century. Originally premiering in 1953 in French with a subsequent English-language production premiering in 1955 in London, it has become a cultural touchstone having been translated into dozens of languages and has inspired artists in the worlds of film, television, dance, opera, visual arts, fashion, and even video games. London’s National Theatre surveyed over 800 leaders of the theater world and Waiting For Godot topped the list as the most significant play of the last 100 years. 


