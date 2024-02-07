Photos: First Look at Taylor Schilling & More in THE APIARY at Second Stage

Kate Douglas' The Apiary, directed by Kate Whoriskey, is currently playing at Second Stage's Tony Kiser Theater.

The play, which is the centerpiece production of Second Stage's inaugural NEXT STAGE, features Obie Award-winner April Matthis (The Piano Lesson, Toni Stone), Lucille Lortel Award nominee Carmen M. Herlihy (Second Stage's Bachelorette), and Emmy, SAG, and Golden Globe award nominee Taylor Schilling (Orange is the New Black, CSC's A Month in the Country) and Nimene Wureh, making her New York theatre and off-Broadway debut. The production officially opens on February 13 at Second Stage's Tony Kiser Theater.

22 years in the future, two lab assistants hatch a plan that could change the world. All they need are a few volunteers. A raucous and provocative world premiere by Kate Douglas about sacrifice, ambition, and honeybees, directed by Kate Whoriskey (Clyde's).